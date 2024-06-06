 Ten Most Dangerous Traffic Intersections in Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Ten Most Dangerous Intersections in Denver

Denver has had over 24,600 reported motor-vehicle accidents since the beginning of 2023.
June 6, 2024
Only one intersection, South Santa Fe Drive and West Alameda Avenue, has made every most dangerous rankings list, from 2017 through 2024
Only one intersection, South Santa Fe Drive and West Alameda Avenue, has made every most dangerous rankings list, from 2017 through 2024 Thomas Mitchell

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our spring campaign, and we have until June 7 to raise $12,000. This money directly supports the journalism Westword produces and helps keep our work freely accessible for all, because not everyone can afford to pay for news. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

$0
$12,000
$5,000
Share this:
As driving in Denver becomes increasingly perilous, certain intersections are now full-fledged danger zones.

Denver streets have seen more than 24,600 reported motor-vehicle accidents since the beginning of 2023, according to the city's Open Data Catalog from January 1, 2023, through May 12, 2024. Those crashes have resulted in 576 serious bodily injuries and 85 deaths, based on the Vision Zero dashboard.

That makes 2023 Denver's worst year for serious collisions in decades.

Ten of the city's surface street intersections have seen more crashes than any other — boasting 354 collisions between them in the past seventeen months — not including highways, entrances or exits. None of those accidents were fatal, but fifteen people were seriously injured.

Half of these dangerous intersections were featured on Westword's last ranking, in March 2022, but in different spots. Almost all of the repeat intersections are ranked lower now than in 2022, though one jumped from fourth-most dangerous to first this year. Three of this year's top-ten intersections have never before been listed in previous most-dangerous rankings, and one of the newcomers even cracked the top three.

Only one intersection, South Santa Fe Drive at West Alameda Avenue, has been featured on every one of Westword's most dangerous rankings, from 2017 through 2024. But this year, the intersection achieved its lowest rating to date.

While serious car accidents are rising, this year's most dangerous intersection had fewer crashes than ever at 41. In the most recent ranking from 2022, the first-place intersection had 49 collisions, and the time frame for reported crashes was two months shorter than this year's. First place had 56 collisions in 2019 and 50 in 2018, with time frames nearly the same length as this year's.

Here is the most recent list of Denver intersections that drivers might want to avoid:

10. South Federal Boulevard and West Jewell Avenue

Total crashes: 29
2024: 3
2023: 26
Serious injuries: 7


9. South Santa Fe Drive and West Alameda Avenue

Total crashes: 32
2024: 11
2023: 21
Serious injuries: 0


8. East Martin Luther King Boulevard and North Central Park Boulevard

Total crashes: 33
2024: 11
2023: 22
Serious injuries: 1


7. East Colfax Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard 

Total crashes: 33
2024: 7
2023: 26
Serious injuries: 3


6. North Quebec Street and East Martin Luther King Boulevard

Total crashes: 35
2024: 9
2023: 26
Serious injuries: 0


5. South Platte River Drive and West Mississippi Avenue

Total crashes: 36
2024: 8
2023: 28
Serious injuries: 0


4. West Colfax Avenue and North Speer Boulevard

Total crashes: 36
2024: 14
2023: 22
Serious injuries: 1


3. East Hampden Avenue and South Tamarac Drive

Total crashes: 39
2024: 10
2023: 29
Serious injuries: 0


2. West Mississippi Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive

Total crashes: 40
2024: 9
2023: 31
Serious injuries: 2


1. East 56th Avenue and North Tower Road

Total crashes: 41
2024: 11
2023: 30
Serious injuries: 1
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Hannah Metzger is a staff writer at Westword, reporting on news, arts and culture since joining the staff in October 2023. She previously worked at publications including Colorado Politics and the Denver Gazette, where she covered the Colorado Legislature, the Denver and Aurora city councils and breaking news. Hannah has been honored with numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Press Association, Colorado Student Media Association and Denver Press Club. She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with a major in journalism and a minor in political science.
Contact: Hannah Metzger
LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

LGBTQ+

LGBTQ Republicans Feel Alienated After Colorado GOP Says "God Hates Pride"

By Hannah Metzger
Polis Signs Law Prohibiting Hidden Ticket Fees, Event Cancellations Without Refunds

Events

Polis Signs Law Prohibiting Hidden Ticket Fees, Event Cancellations Without Refunds

By Hannah Metzger
Denver Plans "Long-Term" Stay for Migrant Liaisons in Texas to Lighten Busloads

Immigration

Denver Plans "Long-Term" Stay for Migrant Liaisons in Texas to Lighten Busloads

By Bennito L. Kelty
Who's Going to Bail Out Denver's Bail Row?

Business

Who's Going to Bail Out Denver's Bail Row?

By Chris Perez
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation