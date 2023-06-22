Tornado Touches Down in Highlands Ranch as Storms Continue to Hammer Denver

Dashcam videos captured by local stormchasers showed a funnel forming near South Broadway, with meteorologist Reed Timmer spotting a "large cone" at around 3:25 p.m. as he was driving down E-470.
Photos posted on Twitter show fallen trees and damaged properties, with people's fences and yards being destroyed. It was not immediately clear whether any injuries had been reported.
One resident, Philip Klotzbach — who is a meteorologist at Colorado State University — took a time-lapse video from his Highlands Ranch home that showed the destructive weather event in action.
"Currently hanging out in the basement," Klotzbach tweeted.
According to the CSU weatherman, Denver has received a record-setting ten inches of rain over the past 42 days. "That's almost 1" more than any other 42-day period on record in Denver (records go back to 1872)," Klotzbach says.
Thursday's bad weather comes less than a day after a massive hailstorm wreaked havoc during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, unleashing golf- and tennis-ball-sized projectiles onto thousands of attendees, many of whom were unable to seek shelter in time.
"Large tornado on the ground just north of here. Currently hanging out in the basement"
Photos posted on social media showed concert-goers with large welts and bruises on their heads and bodies. The storm also caused extensive property damage to people's vehicles.
"This [concert] shouldn't have happened," says 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi, a former Westword contributor. "Yesterday had all the hallmarks of a big hail day."
"Not sure I'll ever see a tornadic supercell over the heart of the Denver metro area again. Landspouts, sure."
"But this was extremely rare."
Residents reported taking shelter in their basements and bathtubs, with many saying they feared for their lives.
Tornado damage in Highlands Ranch
Widespread flooding was also documented in the Highlands Ranch and Douglas County area, with meteorologists capturing a portion of it on video.
Julie Lucas on Twitter. "Our house was right under it."
The National Weather Service reports that the tornado traveled an estimated 6.3 miles. It's still working to assign it an EF rating.
"It was one of the wildest and scariest things I've been through," said another person on Twitter .
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has not reported any immediate injuries and has asked residents to continue sheltering in place for the rest of the evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office asked residents to post pictures to help evaluate the damage of the storm.
Surveying damage with LT Murphy. Chesapeake Street and Chesapeake Lane: