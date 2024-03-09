After Four Months, Venezuelan Migrant Family Reunites With Dog

“Mia has always been a member of our family. She has been through so much with all of us, and not being able to see her was so tough," Perez says in a statement provided by her attorneys. "But our family is so excited and relieved to finally have her home."

click to enlarge Rosemely Perez, her kids and the kids of Andrea Ryall all welcome back Mia Fernanda. Courtesy of Andrea Ryall



Keneipp returned Mia Fernanda to Perez on March 3. Ryall and her kids were there when the reunion took place, and it was "a happy ending to this nightmare they have endured from Venezuela to Denver," Ryall says. Finally, Kacie Mulhern, a staff attorney with Colorado Legal Services , referred Perez to the Student Law Office at the University of Denver, which offers free legal representation by law students. Student attorneys Angelica Perez and Ryan Tseng took on Mia's case.According to Tseng, Keneipp was served with a summons to appear in court on March 20: Perez's attorneys had filed a lawsuit to get Mia back.The case didn't reach court, however, as Keneipp's lawyers offered to settle the case. Part of that settlement included an agreement that Perez not talk about the case beyond the statement provided by her attorneys.Keneipp returned Mia Fernanda to Perez on March 3. Ryall and her kids were there when the reunion took place, and it was "a happy ending to this nightmare they have endured from Venezuela to Denver," Ryall says.