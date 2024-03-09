 Venezuelan Migrant Family That Lost Dog in Denver Finally Reunited with Pet | Westword
Immigration

After Four Months, Venezuelan Migrant Family Reunites With Dog

"She has been through so much with all of us, and not being able to see her was so tough."
March 9, 2024
The family of Rosemely Perez walked across nine countries with their dog, Mia Fernanda, only to lose her in Denver. They were reunited on March 3.
After a nearly four-month tug-of-war, the family of Rosemely Perez, who came to Denver as Venezuelan migrants, were reunited with their pet, a poodle named Mia Fernanda, who walked through nine countries with her owners only to be separated from them in December.

“Mia has always been a member of our family. She has been through so much with all of us, and not being able to see her was so tough," Perez says in a statement provided by her attorneys. "But our family is so excited and relieved to finally have her home."

Perez left South America with her husband, three children, sister and one-year-old Mia in July. Although they're Venezuelan, they walked from Peru, where they had been working, to the United States.

With Mia in a backpack or in their arms, they passed through the dangerous Dorien Gap in South America, survived the kidnapping of two of the children, then saw Perez's husband refused entry at the U.S. border and deported back to Venezuela. 

Perez, her sister, her children and Mia arrived in Denver in late October; they came to this city on the advice of a friend who had arrived a few years earlier. Bu they weren't able to take Mia into the Central Park migrant shelter where they were staying.

While Perez was out with her friend, looking for clothes for her children, she happened by the Mountain View home of Andrea Ryall, the founder of an offshoot of the Highland Mommies group dedicated to helping Venezuelan migrants, where she met Ryall's neighbor, Julia Keneipp. 

Keneipp offered to pick up Mia from the shelter and take care of her until Perez found stable housing. Unable to host Mia herself because of her own dog's health and behavioral problems, Keneipp took Mia to stay with her in-laws in mid-November.
click to enlarge The Perez family welcomes back their dog Mia Fernanda.
Rosemely Perez, her kids and the kids of Andrea Ryall all welcome back Mia Fernanda.
Courtesy of Andrea Ryall
Keneipp's in-laws took Mia to a vet, who told them the dog had "a variety of parasites: giardia, hookworms, elevated white blood cell count, an abdominal abscess, several teeth requiring extraction and a very menacing infection called cryptosporidium, which is lethal if untreated and transferable not only to other dogs but to humans," Keneipp says.

Over WhatsApp messages, Keneipp told Perez that the cost to treat these ailments was between $2,000 and $3,275, an impossible amount for Perez to pay considering she barely had enough for clothes, food or shelter. As an alternative, Keneipp offered "a permanent adoption" if her in-laws were going to spend the money on vets for Mia, she told Perez. "It's the only way she will survive."

But after Keneipp picked Mia up from the Denver Animal Shelter on November 12, Perez wasn't able to even see her. Frustrated, Perez called the police to report her dog stolen, but when cops showed up at Keneipp's home, she had paperwork to show that Mia had been released to her.

Keneipp then got a lawyer, who advised her to stop talking to Perez. But a family housing Perez began looking for legal help for her, too.

Finally, Kacie Mulhern, a staff attorney with Colorado Legal Services, referred Perez to the Student Law Office at the University of Denver, which offers free legal representation by law students. Student attorneys Angelica Perez and Ryan Tseng took on Mia's case.

According to Tseng, Keneipp was served with a summons to appear in court on March 20: Perez's attorneys had filed a lawsuit to get Mia back.

The case didn't reach court, however, as Keneipp's lawyers offered to settle the case. Part of that settlement included an agreement that Perez not talk about the case beyond the statement provided by her attorneys.

Keneipp returned Mia Fernanda to Perez on March 3. Ryall and her kids were there when the reunion took place, and it was "a happy ending to this nightmare they have endured from Venezuela to Denver," Ryall says.  

"It was an honor to be there when they were reunited," she adds. "Mia was incredibly excited to be with her family again, and I could see the joy it brought them all."
