What Denver GoTopless Day Was Like This Year

The sixth-annual Denver GoTopless Day took place on Sunday, August 26, and according to Matt Wilson, who helped organize the body-positive, equality-themed event for the fourth consecutive year, the vibe was inspiring, with the empowering aspects of the gathering dwarfing a handful of critical responses from passersby.

Last year's Denver GoTopless day attracted more than 1,000 people, and while Wilson, corresponding via Facebook Messenger, doesn't have any crowd estimates yet, he was thrilled by the wide variety of folks who took part in the newly expanded get-together, which supplemented the traditional parade along the 16th Street Mall to the Colorado State Capitol and Civic Center Park with live music at Skyline Park and more.

"At this year's rally, we had participants from all over Colorado and even from out of state," Wilson notes. "So many different kinds of people attended. We had infants nursing, parents brought their kids. We had teenagers and college kids, grandparents and retirees. All races, all body types, rich and poor, all embracing the joy of such a unique experience: topless equality."