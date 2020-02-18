Denver Pit Bull Veto Override Vote Set for Next Week

It has been widely reported (including by Westword) that the Denver City Council meeting scheduled for tonight, February 18, would include a vote to potentially override Mayor Michael Hancock's veto of a bill that would effectively repeal a ban on three pit bull-related breeds that's resulted in thousands of pits being euthanized since it was put in place circa 1989.

But, no. The vote has instead been set for the council meeting next Monday, February 24.

Why the delay? According to a city council representative, it's all about timing. Council staffers had expected Hancock to make the decision about what turned out to be the first veto of his mayoral tenure sooner than 5 p.m. Friday, February 14 — a time traditionally used by politicians to bury controversial news.

By the time Hancock's choice was made public, most council staffers had already left for the three-day Presidents' Day weekend. That made it logistically difficult to squeeze in what will almost certainly be an extended block of time needed to discuss, debate and re-vote. (The measure was originally approved by a 7-4 margin — one presumed opponent and one likely supporter were absent — and nine votes are required to override.) So for the convenience of legislators and members of the public on either side of the issue, the matter was bumped until February 24.

As a result, the drama of what's currently the most-talked-about Denver story both locally and nationally will build for a week longer than originally expected. And given that Colorado Governor Jared Polis has already trolled Hancock over his move, a lot can happen between now and then.