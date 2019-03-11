Why Denver’s Brown Cloud Is Back — and Why It Might Get Worse

Weather patterns and local sources of pollution combined last week to cause the return of Denver's notorious “brown cloud,” the layer of smog over the city that reached its peak in the 1970s and ’80s. And if we're not careful, its return could become a regular event.

Denver’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached a high of 154 on Wednesday, March 6, exceeding the threshold for unhealthy levels of pollution on the scale set by the Environmental Protection Agency. It’s highly unusual for Denver to have such high levels of smog at this time of year; Wednesday’s AQI was the highest recorded in the month of March since 1983, according to EPA data.

Denver’s air will be in better shape today, though it may not look like it. In an advisory issued yesterday, March 10, state officials said they expect air quality to remain at moderate levels on Monday, but declared an “Action Day for Visibility,” meaning that Denver-area residents are prohibited from indoor burning and asked to limit their driving until at least 4 p.m. today.