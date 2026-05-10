“I Don’t Know What’s Worse, the Complaining or the Groaning”

Since it opened two decades ago, the Beauvallon has been the focus of numerous lawsuits. Now three residents of the condo complex have sued Summit Strong, a gym located on the second floor of the building at 925 Lincoln Street. Since the gym opened in 2024, noise from workouts there has disturbed residents living on the third floor, according to the case in Denver District Court.

“It is operating a loud powerlifting gym beneath a residential floor,” the lawsuit reads. “Summit willingly allows its customers and/or staff to cause and emit unreasonably loud weightlifting-related noises without setting reasonable parameters.” As a result, residents “experience continued stress, inconvenience, anxiety, discomfort, aggravation and loss of sleep.”

In their comments on the of Hannah Metzger’s story about the suit, readers give the case a real workout. Says Donald:

I don’t know what’s worse, the complaining or groaning loud enough to be heard over 10 feet away.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Calhoun Wake-up Call

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Notes John:

Jokic’s brothers live there. Probably throwing around a couple hundred pounds at a time.

Offers Josh:

I push myself at the gym and could see why people want to groan, etc., but it’s really not that hard to breathe normally. Groaning at the gym is trashy. The entire gym doesn’t need to know you’re pushing yourself. Everyone is, bro.

advertisement advertisement

Adds Neil:

Makes me think of the King of the Hill where Bill starts working out and all the gym bros are going “OH YEAHHHH!”

Wonders Alexander:

Can you imagine being so lonely and depressed that people grunting as they work out causes you to sue the gym?

advertisement

Says Bob:

Ahh, the problems for wealthy people within a populated area. They could live in some Mcmansion in the suburbs instead of the fancified one in the city.

Notes Andy:

It’s like none of the U.S. architects over the last forty years assumed that people who would live in their buildings would be capable of hearing.

advertisement advertisement

Suggests Joe:

Depending on how noisy they actually are, Denver does have sound ordinances. The gym must have a lease these residents can buy out.

Concludes Chase:

This building has always been sketch. When we were looking for a condo in 2006, the real estate agent was like “And … no, you’re not looking in there. No way.”

Have you been to the Beauvallon? What do you think of the lawsuit? Is it reason to groan…or applaud? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.