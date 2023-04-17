Social Sightings: 4/20 Specials to Satisfy Your Munchies

Monday mornings are tough, but this series isn't. Social Sightings is a quick taste of recent food tidbits that goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.
Smoke ’em if you got ’em. This Thursday is 4/20, the annual stoner holiday that celebrates all things weed, and some local restaurants are leaning in with creative specials. At Mister Oso Wash Park, the kitchen will be making a limited number of Mega Gordo Crunch, a super-sized take on its popular Gordo Crunch that's ten times the size of the original. It's a hard taco shell wrapped in a soft taco shell filled with chorizo verde, shredded lettuce and cheese, and topped with special sauce for $40.20. Reservations are highly (pun intended) recommended and can be booked on Tock.
Tap & Burger. It'll be available at all four locations April 20-30. Along with the super-indulgent pork component, the beef patty on a pretzel bun also comes loaded with "flamin' hot" pimento cheese, arugula, tomato, onion and jalapeño pineapple jam.
Glo Noodle House is offering egg rolls that resemble joints. These fried snacks are stuffed with shrimp, glass noodles and Brussels sprouts and served with spicy mayo. And throughout the week, you can score any four of Glo's appetizers (including the egg rolls) for $20 during happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.
Los Chingones, order the Medical Margarita for two, available only on April 20 and 21. Served tableside in a glass bong and chilled with dry ice, it's made with passion fruit, chile, coconut and CBD-infused sparkling lemonade.