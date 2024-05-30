Alma Fonda Fina Owner Johnny Curiel Opening New Concept in Boulder

"When this came about, it was like a dream come true to come back to the Boulder community," says chef Johnny Curiel, who owns Denver restaurant Alma Fonda Fina with his wife, Kasie Curiel.
Less than six months after debuting his first eatery, Johnny is planning to open a second fine-dining Mexican concept in the former Masas just off Pearl Street in Boulder, with a target date this summer. "My true first exposure and experience being an executive chef was in Boulder with Dave Query at Centro Mexican Kitchen. I love Boulder, I love the people," he adds.
Masas debuted last July with the goal of creating "a different experience in Boulder by bringing all the culture and cuisine from Oaxaca, Mexico, to the city in an elevated, high-end setting," general manager Manuel Gandara told Westword at the time.
But now that restaurant has shuttered and Johnny is taking over the space, which will have a new, as-yet-undisclosed name. "Masas did a fantastic job," Johnny notes. "They put that cement on the ground for us to be able to come in and do what we're going to do. It's already a beautiful space."
The Curiels are also hopeful that some of the Masas staff will stay on board for the transition. "We want to work with the people that want to work with us," Johnny says.
The new location will be what Johnny calls "Fonda Fina style," but it will not be a second Alma Fonda Fina. "It's hole-in-the-wall-type food, but in a fine-dining setting," he explains. Growth and expansion, he continues, is "what we have to do at this stage in our career if we want to share our story and continue to share Mexican cuisine."
"I think that's the beauty of it. With everything Johnny does, his first foot forward is excellence," adds Kasie, who will remain in her full-time role at Alma Fonda Fina while Johnny splits his time between the two ventures.
They feel confident in the timing of the move, thanks to the strong team they've built in Denver, which includes beverage director Jen Mattioni and chef de cuisine Eric Honas, both of whom Kasie calls "true leaders."
Last month, a lawsuit filed against Alma Fonda Fina and Kasie Curiel by the couple's former employer, My Neighbor Félix, was settled. "That's our baby," Kasie says of Alma. "We've cultivated a great environment and great team there."
And now Johnny is excited to bring that same passion and energy to Boulder.