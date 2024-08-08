 Jack Kerouac-Inspired Ambler Opens Behind Union Station | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Jack Kerouac-Inspired Restaurant Opens in Former Three Saints Revival Space

Ambler, adjacent to the Hotel Indigo behind Union Station, is the latest concept from the Sage Hospitality Group.
August 8, 2024
Ambler is open for bunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ambler is open for bunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Ambler

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $14,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$14,500
$3,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

First the space was Hearth & Dram, then the dream-inspired Mediterranean eatery Three Saints Revival from Robert Thompson, the founder of Punch Bowl Social. But that concept shuttered suddenly in February and now, 1801 Wewatta Street is home to yet another restaurant, Ambler, which debuts today, August 8.

Located adjacent to the Hotel Indigo behind Union Station, the restaurant is operated by Sage Hospitality Group, a powerhouse of hotels and restaurants nationwide, including Denver Milk Market, Urban Farmer, Catbird, Woodie Fisher, the Original and more.

A press release announcing the news describes Ambler as "an inviting casual American eatery and cocktail bar inspired by those who stop to smell the roses. This neighborhood establishment seeks to embrace the spirit of the word 'ambler' and the bohemian vibes of Jack Kerouac during his time spent in the Mile High City." The legendary author passed through Denver in the late '40s and included details of his travels here in On the Road.

Open for happy hour and dinner weekly, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, Ambler's kitchen is helmed by chef Samir Aniba, former chef de cuisine at Red Square Bistro and, most recently, executive chef at Madame Ushi in Aspen.
click to enlarge fries on a table with other dishes
Amber's menu is centered on standard American classics including burger and fries.
Ambler
Food options include housemade guacamole and chicken flautas with jalapeno queso to start, along with larger entrees such as roast chicken and steak frites ,as well as sandwiches, salads and desserts — a pretty standard lineup that's a big change from the tapas-style fare at Saints that earned it Best Mediterranean Restaurant in the 2022 edition of Best of Denver. There's also a full bar lineup with cocktails, wine and beer.

Grand opening weekend festivities include the chance to win prizes, including a $100 gift certificate, at a series of events starting with trivia on Friday, August 9 from 4 to 9 p.m. There will also be brunch bingo on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; karaoke on Saturday, August 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and music video bingo on Sunday, August 11, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Ambler is located at 1801 Wewatta Street and is open for happy hour and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit indigodenver.com/dining.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Like OMG, a Totally New ’80s Bar Is Opening This Weekend

Openings & Closings

Like OMG, a Totally New ’80s Bar Is Opening This Weekend

By Kastle Waserman
Elway's Closing in Cherry Creek After Twenty Years

Openings & Closings

Elway's Closing in Cherry Creek After Twenty Years

By Molly Martin
Big Changes at Crafted Concepts: Stoic &amp; Genuine Closing, New Operating Partners at Ultreia, Bistro Vendôme

Openings & Closings

Big Changes at Crafted Concepts: Stoic & Genuine Closing, New Operating Partners at Ultreia, Bistro Vendôme

By Patricia Calhoun
The Best Bites We Had Last Month

Recommended

The Best Bites We Had Last Month

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation