Jack Kerouac-Inspired Restaurant Opens in Former Three Saints Revival Space

First the space was Hearth & Dram, then the dream-inspired Mediterranean eatery Three Saints Revival from Robert Thompson, the founder of Punch Bowl Social. But that concept shuttered suddenly in February and now, 1801 Wewatta Street is home to yet another restaurant, Ambler, which debuts today, August 8.
Located adjacent to the Hotel Indigo behind Union Station, the restaurant is operated by Sage Hospitality Group, a powerhouse of hotels and restaurants nationwide, including Denver Milk Market, Urban Farmer, Catbird, Woodie Fisher, the Original and more.
A press release announcing the news describes Ambler as "an inviting casual American eatery and cocktail bar inspired by those who stop to smell the roses. This neighborhood establishment seeks to embrace the spirit of the word 'ambler' and the bohemian vibes of Jack Kerouac during his time spent in the Mile High City." The legendary author passed through Denver in the late '40s and included details of his travels here in On the Road.
Open for happy hour and dinner weekly, as well as brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, Ambler's kitchen is helmed by chef Samir Aniba, former chef de cuisine at Red Square Bistro and, most recently, executive chef at Madame Ushi in Aspen.
Grand opening weekend festivities include the chance to win prizes, including a $100 gift certificate, at a series of events starting with trivia on Friday, August 9 from 4 to 9 p.m. There will also be brunch bingo on Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, August 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; karaoke on Saturday, August 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. and music video bingo on Sunday, August 11, from 4 to 8 p.m.
Ambler is located at 1801 Wewatta Street and is open for happy hour and dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, as well as brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit indigodenver.com/dining.