This Week in Beer: Wanderment Debuts, Pints for Prostates Tickets on Sale and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Denver Rare Beer Tasting — Pints for Prostates Tickets on Sale
The Story: The event, featuring some of the most sought-after beers in the country, is in its fifteenth year and has a new home at Bierstadt Lagerhaus.
The Scoop: All About Beer is once again sponsoring the tasting. "The brewers are always thoughtful about what they pour," says editor John Holl. "Sometimes it's a vintage keg, other times it's beer specifically made for the tasting. The intimate nature of the event means that you can have a conversation with the brewer about the beer, something that is difficult to do at other tastings." Tickets are on sale now for $200, and proceeds go toward fighting prostate cancer.
Wanderment Brewing Opens
The Story: Founder and head brewer John Flaherty has a passion for farmhouse beers, but is offering a wide variety of beer to patrons.
The Scoop: The brewery will celebrate its grand opening at 800 East 64th with a party on Saturday, June 22, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, from noon to 8 p.m. The Pizza Box food truck will be on hand Saturday. The opening comes after a successful Kickstarter last July, when the brewery met its goal of raising $10,000 in funds.
Very Nice Brewery Opens Second Location
The Story: The new Black Hawk taproom from this Nederland-based brewery is making its debut weeks earlier than planned — a rarity in the industry.
The Scoop: Located at 180 Jankowski Drive in Black Hawk, Very Nice is calling the new addition the Gilpin Taproom; it will host its grand-opening party July 26-28.
Vine Street Reopens
The Story: Local favorite Vine Street reopened last weekend; it had been closed since March 2020.
The Scoop: Westword has the scoop on the big comeback, which had been anticipated for quite some time.
Dark Lord Day
Thursday, June 20, 11 a.m.
Hops & Pie
3920 Tennyson Street
Top Colorado beer bar Hops & Pie managed to get a hold of a lineup of eight beers from Indiana's 3 Floyds Brewing. A highlight is Dark Lord, a massive barrel-aged stout released only once per year, as well as the Handjee variant of the beer. Jon Hamm will be performing at 5 p.m.
Summer Solstice Party
Thursday, June 20, 4 to 8 p.m.
Woods Boss Brewing
2210 California Street
Woods Boss Brewing, Living a Stout Life, Denver Founders and Cottonwood Institute have teamed up to brew a special beer to raise funds to support the middle and high school students that Cottonwood Institute connects to nature and inspires to help protect it. From 4 to 6 p.m., Denver Founders board leader Chris Franks will interview Woods Boss Brewing co-founder Jordan Fink. Afterward, drink the Longest Day of the Year IPA collaboration and learn more about Cottonwood Institute from founder Ford Church and his team.
Bootstrap 12-Year Anniversary
Saturday, June 22, noon to 9 p.m.
Bootstrap Brewing
142 Pratt Street, Longmont
Join Bootstrap as it celebrates a dozen years in business. With three bands performing throughout the day, artists on site selling items, special beer releases, a photo booth, face painting, a henna artist and more, it's sure to be a real party.
From the Brewery: A strong alcohol content, rich caramel sweetness, full body and little to no hop character. The style was believed to have originated in Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland in the eighteenth century.
From the Glass: Heavy sweet malt, heaps of caramel with a dark bitter grape and light raisin character. A balancing alcohol heat helps keep everything in check — and gives you a realistic impression of the high ABV of the beer. This is basically a Scottish barleywine.
Availability: On draft at the brewery.