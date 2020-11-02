The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

It's Election Week. We're tired of the endless ads, text messages lighting up our phones and fliers dumped in our mailboxes. It's all over (well, everything except the numbing certainty that regardless of the election outcome, we're all still stuck inside for a long winter because people don't understand how germs work) after Tuesday.

Here's where you can eat and drink your feelings all week long, as well as suggestions for more things to do in the weeks to come.

EXPAND We never make it to Lola without having at least one marg. Lola Coastal Mexican

Monday, November 2

No, Día de los Muertos isn't the Mexican version of Halloween (even though we do like to celebrate it as a more emotionally resonant, less skimpy-costume-centric alternative to October 31). On Monday, November 2, Lola (1575 Boulder Street) is celebrating the holiday with tamales, live music and specials on El Tesoro tequila cocktails. Order a family-sized platter of eight tamales in your choice of pork, duck with mezcal demi or queso and green chiles, and if you order any of the aforementioned drink specials, you'll be entered to win a free bottle of tequila. The menu will be available starting at 4 p.m. (make reservations on Lola's website), with live music starting at 5:30 p.m.; find details on Lola's Instagram page.

EXPAND Get Organic Sandwich Co.'s turkey-cranberry creation for half price when you do your civic duty. Courtesy Organic Sandwich Co.

Tuesday, November 3

Look, we all just want to eat (and drink) our feelings after casting our ballots on Tuesday, November 3 — and a few places are giving you the opportunity to do just that at a discount. Organic Sandwich Co.'s Boulder location, 1500 Pearl Street, is offering a half-off sandwich to folks who come in sporting an "I Voted" sticker (and if you wear the shop's T-shirt, you'll get the sandwich for free). Meanwhile, all locations of Next Door American Eatery are offering an all-day happy hour that includes $5 margaritas, $10 pitchers of Avery IPA and $10 for five tacos, Nashville hot chicken sliders or cheeseburger sliders.

Wednesday, November 4

The kitchen at 2400 Curtis Street has housed plenty of professional bakers over the years; these days, it appears to be an art gallery and studio space. But the kitchen is still there, and on Wednesday, November 4, you can learn about the mysteries of pâte à choux at a cream puff, éclair and gougère class from 6 to 9 p.m. For $59, you'll get all the supplies and know-how you need to turn a single choux pastry recipe into separate sweet and savory bites, plus you'll sound real impressive when you talk about your homemade French pastry (which somehow sounds more daunting than even sourdough bread). Purchase your ticket on Eventbrite.

Bonbons x Bruz Beers. Bruz Beers

Thursday, November 5

Midtown dessert bar Bonbons (located nowhere near the middle of Denver, at 1675 West 67th Avenue) is teaming up with neighboring breweries for a three-course beer-pairing dinner on Thursday, November 5. Expect gnocchi with pancetta and capers paired with FlyteCo Brewing lager; flatiron steak and mashed potatoes with a Belgian-y brew from the always excellent Bruz Beers; and apple cake with vanilla custard sauce served with a tart gose from Odyssey Beerwerks. The meal, $50, kicks off at 6 p.m.; call 720-845-2186 for required reservations.

Friday, November 6

Boulder's Basta (3601 Arapahoe Avenue) is teaming up with its Denver sibling, the Wolf's Tailor, for a series of collaborative dinners this month. Starting Friday, November 6, the Boulder dining room is launching Basta East, a prix fixe menu for $48 per person. Beverage pairings are available for $40 (for merely tasty beverages) to $70 (for reserve wines). The menu is offered Friday and Saturday evenings through the end of the month, with seatings for two, four or six people at 5:30 or 7:30 p.m. Visit Tock to reserve your seat.

Keep reading for more tasty happenings beyond this weekend...

Cafe Aion's paella kit includes the A Bite of Boulder cookbook and a paella pan in addition to all the ingredients, for just $62. Courtesy First Bite

Thursday, November 12

On Thursday, November 12, downtown's Foraged (1825 Blake Street) is hosting a six-course wine dinner with pairings from Napa Valley's Freemark Abbey Wines. Expect salad with pistachio-crusted chèvre and Asian pears with sauvignon blanc; kabocha gnocchi, pine nuts, brown butter and sage accompanied by chardonnay; grilled venison and veggies with sesame-juniper salsa and merlot; and short rib, mushroom confit and mole negro with cabernet. Tickets are $100 per person plus tax and tip for the 6:30 p.m. dinner; secure yours by calling the restaurant at 720-826-2147.

In lieu of First Bite, Boulder County's annual fall restaurant week, 2020 brings the publication of A Bite of Boulder, a cookbook with over forty recipes from thirty area restaurants. Half of the proceeds from cookbook sales will go directly to the featured restaurants, so in addition to getting your hands on recipes from Japango, West End Tavern, Santo, Corrida, Oak at Fourteenth and more, you're helping support your local faves. The book will be released on Thursday, November 12; you can preorder yours for $29.99 now on First Bite's website. And from November 12 through November 15, you can get more bang for your buck as nearly a dozen restaurants are offering deals like make-at-home sushi, paella and burger kits with your purchase. Complete details and prices can be found in the Launch Weekend section of the website.

EXPAND Attimo's cute tasting room (pictured here in the Before Times) welcomes you for Restaurant Week. Courtesy Attimo

Friday, November 13

Surprise! Denver Restaurant Week is just around the corner. No, February hasn't snuck up on us quite yet. Visit Denver has announced a fall version of the popular event that will run for ten days, from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, November 22. Visit the event website for participants (there are longtime faves like Ace Eat Serve and Root Down as well as newer arrivals on the dining scene such as the 5th String and Attimo Wine on the list) and menus at the $25, $35 and $45 price points. And with Denver restaurant capacity a quarter of what it usually is, reservations are more important than ever. Make sure you're making yours with individual eateries.

Thursday, November 19

It's (maybe?) a Christmas miracle. This year hasn't brought many good things — at least in the realm of restaurants and bars — but on Thursday, November 19, the Miracle Bar marks its return to Colorado. The wildly popular Christmas-themed pop-up bar is bringing four locations to life in Boulder, Denver and Louisville. While technically space will be reserved for walk-ins, anyone who's tried to get a table in years past knows reservations are a must. Visit Miracle's website for locations, hours and reservation info.

Know of an event or activity that belongs here? Send information to cafe@westword.com.