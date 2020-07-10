The Tastiest Events on This Weekend's Culinary Calendar

This weekend boasts an eclectic culinary calendar, with a continental cooking class, a dirt-cheap vegetarian feast that celebrates all the things that come from the...well, dirt...and your choice of Sunday afternoon shenanigans that couldn't be more different.

And while we know Denverites are a courteous bunch, with that spate of viral videos of maskless customers behaving badly, we feel compelled to remind you: Wear a damn mask when you're in public.

But in the meantime, read up on a few entertaining opportunities over the next couple of days, as well as future food and drink events that you'll want to mark on your calendar.

Friday, July 10

That trip you had planned to France this summer? Sorry, mon chou, your vacation plans — as well as the rest of 2020 — are on the back burner for the foreseeable future. The next best thing? Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni Street, which is still welcoming well-behaved (i.e., mask-wearing, hand-washing, socially distancing) Americans. On Friday, July 10, Stir is hosting a cooking class for couples based on summertime in Paris; the menu includes a characteristically intriguing selection of dishes like an Alsatian bacon and onion tart, potatoes Lyonnaise, Cornish game hen fricassee with tarragon, and lavender-blackberry ice cream. Visit Stir's website to sign up for the 6:30 p.m. class; $80 per person gets you three hours of instruction, a full dinner with drinks available for purchase from the bar, and the chance to — temporarily — leave the kitchen fire that is America behind.

EXPAND Expect a beautifully plated and priced meal at Abejas this weekend. Danielle Lirette

Saturday, July 11

Golden's Abejas has been cautious about reopening for regular service, instead opting to host occasional wine dinners and pop-ups in its dining room at 807 13th Street. On Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, the eatery is hosting a four-course, vegetarian feast with cocktails — we repeat, with cocktails — for the bargain price of $60 per person. Visit the Abejas Facebook page to see the entire menu, which includes golden beet tartare paired with a fresh cucumber, lime and basil gin cocktail; trumpet mushrooms with charred carrots, rutabaga and the evocatively named Job's Tears (a native Asian grain also known as Chinese pearl barley) and a cognac, amaro and apricot drink; and bourbon-poached peaches and shortcake accompanied by peach-infused whiskey. To reserve your table, visit sister restaurant Nosu Ramen's online ordering page, than click "Choose a Menu."

EXPAND Swap clothing (not germs) at Millers & Rossi on Sunday; make sure you don a mask before showing up. Danielle Lirette

Sunday, July 12

Millers & Rossi, 3542 Walnut Street, is raising money for a good cause while injecting some normalcy into your weekend (as much normalcy as an ice cream parlor/speakeasy can muster, at least) by hosting its Sangria Sunday and Clothing Swap on Sunday, July 12. Show up from 1 to 4 p.m. with $20 for admission (all of which will be donated to Black Lives Matter), at least three pieces of clean used clothing in good condition, and a spirit of adventure expansive enough that the prospect of trading clothes with a total stranger excites rather than terrifies you. For your efforts, you'll get two glasses of house sangria (more booze is available for purchase), a live DJ and the chance to bid on work from artist Amy Gabriel, who will be painting on site. Visit Millers & Rossi's Facebook page for details.

RiNo distillery Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence Street, is reviving its weekly Bloodies and Bluegrass patio party on Sunday, July 12. From 2 to 5 p.m., the distillery welcomes Ghost Town Drifters (local band), Chicken Rebel (purveyor of monstrous and and addictive chicken sandwiches) and you (dedicated drinker who doesn't bat an eye at getting your money's worth on a $20 bottomless Bloody Mary in three hours). The series runs every Sunday through September 5, and while there's no cover, be prepared to show up early to snag a seat; reservations aren't accepted.

Keep reading for future food and drink fun....

Courtesy of Ironton Distillery

Wednesday, July 15

Ironton Distillery, 3636 Chestnut Place, is celebrating the launch of two unusual spirits on Wednesday, July 15, with a distiller's dinner. The drinking establishment's new kitchen is aiming high, with a four-course menu that includes housemade stracciatella cheese, roasted asparagus and artichokes with walnut romesco, and grilled lemons and scallops with succulent pork belly and smoked-apple glaze. Each dish will be paired with a cocktail made from Ironton's new Nordic Gold aquavit (a Scandinavian grain liquor heavily spiced with caraway or dill) and Olde Alchemist genièvre, the bold Dutch/French precursor to London gin. Tickets for the 7 p.m. meal will run you $70 and are available now on Eventbrite, where you can also find the full menu.

This green chile pie from Tilford's Pizza at Edgewater Public Market is topped with eggs, chiles and bacon or sausage. Courtesy Edgewater Public Market

Saturday, July 18

Brunch — the booziest of meals — is slowly making a return to the Denver dining scene as restaurants cautiously expand their hours. On Saturday, July 18, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, is launching brunch service with a surprisingly affordable menu; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, you can knock back a Bloody, Irish coffee or Aperol spritz from Roger's Liquid Oasis for just $6 each. In fact, the most expensive drink on the list rings in at $10 — and that's for two (count ’em, two) witbiermosas from Barquentine Brewing Co. (the market's resident brewery). The tight but equally reasonable food menu tops out at $13, with items like green chile or caramel apple pie pizzas; a salmon croissant with chive cream cheese; an Ethiopian burrito (you knew it had to happen sooner or later at a food hall with a real Ethiopian restaurant as a vendor) with eggs, jalapeño, garlic, potatoes and berbere-spiced beef tibs; and a decadent Brie Benedict crepe with oozy cheese, ham, over-easy egg and Hollandaise. Seating — including expanded outdoor space as well as on the rooftop with views of Sloan's Lake — is first come, first served.

Wednesday, July 22

Dallas-based chef Kent Rathbun has had a storied career covering more than three decades, nabbing four James Beard Award nominations and an Iron Chef America title and helming restaurants that run the gamut from modern American fine dining to barbecue to casual Asian eats. On Wednesday, July 22, Rathbun is bringing his skills to a wider audience as Westword's own Virtual Social Club hosts a live cooking webinar at 5 p.m. in which he'll draw inspiration from Colorado, Texas and Florida. Learn how to make a dish inspired by each region: barbecue pecan-crusted trout with grilled tomato butter sauce (Colorado); strip steak with rosemary butter and grilled onion (Texas); and snapper marinated in lime, cilantro and habanero. Register for the free online event on Eventbrite, where attendees are encouraged to make a donation to the American Heart Association in lieu of paying for the class. Amp up your cooking Rathbun-style by ordering his spice rubs by July 16 to have them in your kitchen by July 22.

Thursday, July 23

When it comes to green chiles, later is better. So those roadside tents you see shilling pale green peppers in early August? Hold your horses, partner; wait until September to procure your bushels and you'll be blessed with better flavor and more varieties. But learning how to cook with the spicy green and red veggies? That's a skill you can — and should — cultivate at any time of year. So we won't look askance at Uncorked Kitchen's Green Chile Extravaganza on Thursday, July 23. The cooking school/eatery at 8171 South Chester Street in Centennial runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes a boozy welcome cocktail as well as instruction on whipping up chile-corn fritters, Hatch scalloped potatoes, calabacitas (a succotash-type dish made of squash, corn, tomatoes and chiles), chile-pistachio brittle and the star of the show: green chile. (Longtime Colorado residents will forgive Uncorked's curious and redundant reference to the dish as "pork green chile stew" as long as its recipe doesn't include carrots, celery, bell peppers or other European interlopers.) Sign up for the class on the Uncorked Kitchen website ($95 per person), and by the time chile season truly rolls around, you'll be an expert at cooking (and eating) fall favorites.

