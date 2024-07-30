 Bonanno Concepts Temporarily Closes French 75 | Westword
Bonanno Concepts Temporarily Puts French 75 on Pause

"We're taking a breather from the downtown heat and construction."
July 30, 2024
French 75 is on pause.
Between implementing a 22 percent Creating Happy People fee, selling Milk Market to Sage Hospitality and exiting the reboot of El Rancho, there have been a lot of changes happening at Bonanno Concepts over the past four years.

Now the restaurant group led by Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno, which includes Mizuna, Luca, Vesper Lounge, Osteria Marco, Salt & Grinder and Salita, is putting one of its concepts on pause.

French 75, which is located at 717 17th Street, closed over the weekend "but just for a summer break," Jacqueline says. "There are a slew of private events at French 75 in August, so we're taking a breather from the downtown heat and construction, and spreading that little crew among our other venues between buyouts."
The French dip at French 75 is a must-order.
The restaurant, which serves one of our favorite French dips, will make a comeback in the fall. And it's come back from a much longer break before: It originally opened in 2017 as a classic take on a French brasserie, then shut down when the indoor dining ban hit with the pandemic — and stayed closed for eighteen months before debuting a reboot in 2021.

The new iteration proved to be playful, with unexpected additions to the food menu and 75-cent pours of Prosecco flowing during happy hour, earning it Best Comeback in the 2022 Best of Denver. (The price for happy hour bubbly has since gone up to $3.50 — still a solid deal.)

When it returns this time, there may be even more changes. "We have some cool plans for that space," Jacqueline hints. 
