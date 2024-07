Bonanno Concepts Temporarily Puts French 75 on Pause

The French dip at French 75 is a must-order. Bonanno Concepts

Between implementing a 22 percent Creating Happy People fee , selling Milk Market to Sage Hospitality and exiting the reboot of El Rancho , there have been a lot of changes happening at Bonanno Concepts over the past four years.Now the restaurant group led by Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno, which includes Mizuna, Luca, Vesper Lounge, Osteria Marco, Salt & Grinder and Salita, is putting one of its concepts on pause.French 75, which is located at 717 17th Street, closed over the weekend "but just for a summer break," Jacqueline says. "There are a slew of private events at French 75 in August, so we're taking a breather from the downtown heat and construction, and spreading that little crew among our other venues between buyouts."The restaurant, which serves one of our favorite French dips , will make a comeback in the fall. And it's come back from a much longer break before: It originally opened in 2017 as a classic take on a French brasserie, then shut down when the indoor dining ban hit with the pandemic — and stayed closed for eighteen months before debuting a reboot in 2021.The new iteration proved to be playful, with unexpected additions to the food menu and 75-cent pours of Prosecco flowing during happy hour, earning it Best Comeback in the 2022 Best of Denver . (The price for happy hour bubbly has since gone up to $3.50 — still a solid deal.)When it returns this time, there may be even more changes. "We have some cool plans for that space," Jacqueline hints.