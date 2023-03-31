Navigation
Farmers' Markets

Get Your Tote Bags Ready: Farmers' Market Season Starts April 1

March 31, 2023 6:44AM

It's go time for the Boulder County Farmers Markets.
Sure signs of spring in Colorado include forty-degree temperature swings on any given day, yellow tickets on cars parked in the wrong place on street-sweeping day (heads up: that starts on April 4) and crowds of people carrying tote bags converging on a farmers' market.

While most markets won't kick off until May (or later), Boulder County Farmers Markets (BCFM) are getting an early start once again. On April 1, both the Boulder and Longmont Saturday markets will open for the season (the Wednesday market in Boulder will begin on May 3). Shoppers can start browsing the goods at 8 a.m; Boulder stays open until 2 p.m. and Longmont runs until 1 p.m.

Because it's so early in the growing season, fresh produce may not be plentiful just yet, but a wide range of local vendors will be on hand with culinary delights. Westword contributor Ashlee Redger highlighted some of these small businesses last summer, digging into their stories and serving up recipes to make using your haul.

Here's a taste of three BCFM vendors to get you in the mood for an outdoor shopping excursion:
Mountain Girl Pickles are made from locally sourced vegetables and canned in Boulder.
Mountain Girl Pickles
Mountain Girl Pickles owner Laraina James learned how to pickle and preserve fresh, local produce from her dad, and is the fourth generation in her family to take up the trade. Learn more about her story, then grab a jar of Pickled Brussels Sprouts to make Roasted Cabbage & Pickled Brussels Sprouts With Creamy Dill Dressing.

Björn's Colorado Honey is a longtime staple at local markets, but the story behind the brand is less well known, and it all began when founders Pontus Jakobsson and Lara Boudreaux met and fell in love while backpacking in Southeast Asia in their early twenties. When the couple decided they would get married, Pontus decided to immigrate from his home in Sweden to Colorado, where Lara already had an established job in tech. One problem: Pontus had always planned to take over his family's beekeeping business. Check out the rest of the tale, along with a recipe for Sweet and Spicy Glazed Veggies.

Ela Family Farms has been tending to fruit orchards in Colorado for 115 years, growing peaches as well as apples, cherries, pears and plums. The operation started four generations ago, via a marriage between two fruit-growing families. While its specialties are best in late summer, we're already dreaming of making this Peach, Balsamic and Goat Cheese Salad with them.

More farmers' markets will be opening in the coming weeks. Be sure to mark these dates on your calendar:
