Farmers' Market Finds: Mountain Girl Pickles Preserves a Family Tradition

Laraina James is a fourth-generation canner and shares her products at farmers' markets and stores around the state.

Mountain Girl Pickles's Pickled Okra was awarded a Good Food Award in 2022.

Tangy pickled Brussels sprouts, charred cabbage, and a creamy dill dressing come together to create an easy-to-love side dish.

1 small head cabbage

Oil, to drizzle (whatever you like to use for cooking: canola, avocado, olive etc.)

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 cup Pickled Brussels Sprouts (about one whole jar, drained)

1 medium shallot, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup liquid brine from Pickled Brussels Sprouts

1/4 tsp dried dill weed or 1/2 tsp finely chopped fresh dill

1/4 tsp dried Aleppo pepper flakes or crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Remove any dirty or loose leaves from the outside of the cabbage, then cut through the core into eight wedges. Place the cabbage on a large sheet pan, then drizzle with oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Make sure the cabbage is evenly coated on both sides. Roast until the wedges are browned around the edges, about 20 to 30 minutes. Flip the cabbage over, then add the pickled Brussels sprouts and shallot slices to the sheet and continue roasting until the other side of the wedges and the shallot slices are also browned, about 20 to 30 more minutes.



2. While the cabbage is roasting, make the dressing. Mix sour cream, brine, dill and pepper flakes together. Salt and pepper to taste then set aside.



3. Once the vegetables are lightly charred, remove the sheet from the oven and let the cabbage cool slightly. You can serve the cabbage in wedges or cut out the core and cut it into slices. Drizzle the roasted vegetables with the creamy dill dressing, then garnish with a little extra dill and pepper flakes if desired before serving.



For this year's holiday season, stock up on locally-made gifts like bars from Olde Crone's Bewitching Bath Soap.

Summer produce like tomatoes, peaches and corn is scarce now, but October is abundant with late season fruits and veggies. Apples, hardy greens, root vegetables and winter squash varieties are ripe and available. If you are looking to try something new, skip the butternut squash and go for delicata instead. Once you have removed the stem and seeds, these yellow and green-striped squash can be roasted and enjoyed with the skin on. Drizzle the cooked delicata pieces with a little maple syrup or hot honey to accentuate the natural sweetness.

Local apple cider will only be around for a brief window. Pick up a jug and simmer it with mulling spices at home to make your house smell incredible. Spike your cup with a little spiced rum or bourbon if you're already starting to feel festive.

Pick up a few different artisan products so that you have hand-crafted gifts ready for this holiday season. Goat milk soap bars from Olde Crone's Bewitching Bath Soap, a funky-shaped heirloom wheat pasta from Pastificio Boulder or a gift basket full of il porcellino salumi are just a few ideas for what local vendors have to offer.