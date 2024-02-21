 Buc-ee's First Colorado Location in Johnstown Is Opening March 18 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Buc-ee's Announces Opening Date for Its First Colorado Location

The Texas-based travel center with a cult following is coming to Johnstown next month.
February 21, 2024
Buc-ee's isn't a typical gas station.
Buc-ee's isn't a typical gas station. Buc-ee's
Share this:
The "home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver" is almost ready to make its Colorado debut, according to a press release from Buc-ee's.

The Texas-born travel center will open the doors to its first location in the state at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18, after breaking ground in June 2022.

Located at 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown, the 74,000-square-foot project includes 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations in addition to the store itself, which will be fully stocked with all the Buc-ee's favorites, including its Texas-style barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

This will be the chain's 48th location; it also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri in addition to its home state of Texas. This year, it will also debut in Virginia.
click to enlarge a counter inside a store
The prepared-food counter inside a Buc-ee's, where visitors can stock up on fudge and other goodies.
Buc-ee's
Buc-ee's says the store "will bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation."

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on opening day that will be attended by Johnstown Mayor Troy Mellon; Mayor Pro-Tem Damien Berg; Town Council members Jesse Molinar, Dianne Morris, Andrew Paranto and Chad Young; and Town Manager Matt LeCerf.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been Food & Drink Editor of Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly was reporting on the Denver dining scene for over a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes major annual lists like Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the Best of Denver project. In 2023, she was recognized with the Outstanding Media Professional award from the Colorado Restaurant Association.
Contact: Molly Martin
Seeing Double: Two Local Breweries Release Nearly Identical New Can Designs

Beer

Seeing Double: Two Local Breweries Release Nearly Identical New Can Designs

By Ryan Pachmayer
LoDo Restaurant Avelina Closes Suddenly

Openings & Closings

LoDo Restaurant Avelina Closes Suddenly

By Molly Martin
Three Saints Revival Shutters in Hotel Indigo Behind Union Station

Openings & Closings

Three Saints Revival Shutters in Hotel Indigo Behind Union Station

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Wings, Dumplings and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Steak, Wings, Dumplings and More

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation