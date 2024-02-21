Buc-ee's Announces Opening Date for Its First Colorado Location

click to enlarge The prepared-food counter inside a Buc-ee's, where visitors can stock up on fudge and other goodies. Buc-ee's

The "home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver" is almost ready to make its Colorado debut, according to a press release from Buc-ee's.The Texas-born travel center will open the doors to its first location in the state at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18, after breaking ground in June 2022.Located at 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown, the 74,000-square-foot project includes 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations in addition to the store itself, which will be fully stocked with all the Buc-ee's favorites, including its Texas-style barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.This will be the chain's 48th location; it also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri in addition to its home state of Texas. This year, it will also debut in Virginia.Buc-ee's says the store "will bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation."There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on opening day that will be attended by Johnstown Mayor Troy Mellon; Mayor Pro-Tem Damien Berg; Town Council members Jesse Molinar, Dianne Morris, Andrew Paranto and Chad Young; and Town Manager Matt LeCerf.