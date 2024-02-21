Buc-ee's Announces Opening Date for Its First Colorado Location

The "home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver" is almost ready to make its Colorado debut, according to a press release from Buc-ee's.
The Texas-born travel center will open the doors to its first location in the state at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 18, after breaking ground in June 2022.
Located at 5201 Nugget Road in Johnstown, the 74,000-square-foot project includes 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations in addition to the store itself, which will be fully stocked with all the Buc-ee's favorites, including its Texas-style barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.
This will be the chain's 48th location; it also operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri in addition to its home state of Texas. This year, it will also debut in Virginia.
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on opening day that will be attended by Johnstown Mayor Troy Mellon; Mayor Pro-Tem Damien Berg; Town Council members Jesse Molinar, Dianne Morris, Andrew Paranto and Chad Young; and Town Manager Matt LeCerf.