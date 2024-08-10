 Twelve New Restaurants Opened in Denver This Week | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Twelve New Places to Eat and Drink

The additions include Ajax Downtown at Limelight Denver, DTC Slice, Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke, Joe Willy's, Real Thai Mile High and more.
August 10, 2024
You can find this fiery cocktail at the new Ajax Downtown.
You can find this fiery cocktail at the new Ajax Downtown.

After a fairly quiet start to the month, the first full week of August brought the metro area a dozen new restaurant and bar options.

The lineup includes two expansions, including Lakewood distillery Ballmer Peak, which added a second outpost. "We’re thrilled to be launching our new location and expanding our ability to connect with our community,” co-founder and head distiller Austin Adamson says in announcing the news. “This new space will allow us to offer more of our craft cocktails and provide an exceptional experience for our guests, especially in the colder months."

Incantation Brewing, the revamp of the former Jade Mountain, also added a second location in the former Field and Forest space.

There are a pair of new restaurants inside downtown Denver hotels. Jack Kerouac-inspired American eatery Ambler replaced Three Saints Revival at the Hotel Indigo, and the recently rebranded Limelight Denver is now home to Ajax Downtown, which replaced Citizen Rail.

A trio of spots debuted on South Broadway. Sports bar Joe Willy's is serving tavern-style pizza and other Chicago favorites, including Italian beef sandwiches, in the part of the former Pasquini's Pizzeria space that had been damaged in a 2016 fire. Just a few blocks down Broadway, the Delorean is an ’80s-themed bar from well-known indie club promoters Scott Happel and Peter Ore. And farther south in Englewood, Kaki Bing is a fusion cafe with shaved ice, poke bowls and self-serve ramen.

Another cafe, Ms. Marji's, bills itself as "a coffee shop, eatery and artisan gift shop in a serene urban garden retreat" in north Capitol Hill.
a pepperoni pizza
DTC Slice is the newest option for pizza in the Tech Center.
DTC Slice/Instagram
In the southern suburbs, Caddy Shack Cantina is serving Mexican and American eats near Park Meadows, and DTC Slice is a Tech Center pizzeria "crafting coal fire-inspired pizzas utilizing old world baking techniques," according to its Instagram profile.

Two new spots opened in Aurora. Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke has private karaoke rooms and a menu of Korean fare, and Real Thai Mile High is dishing up some hard-to-find Thai street food dishes in the GW Supermarket shopping center.

There was also one comeback this week: Ship Rock Grille reopened at Red Rocks following an extensive renovation. It is now open for lunch service and for dinners before events.

While there was just one closure this week — the Uptown location of D Bar — we did learn of three more spots that will soon shut their doors. On August 31, the original Elway's in Cherry Creek will serve its last meal as it shutters because of the ongoing Cherry Creek Mall construction project. And Stoic & Genuine will shutter at Union Station on September 1 as part of a big shift for the Crafted Concepts group, which includes Rioja, Ultreia and Bistro Vendôme.

Mutiny Information Cafe is also closing its current location on September 22, but it plans to reopen on October 4 at its new location, 3483 South Broadway in Englewood.

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
a burger topped with jalapenos and fries
Burgers are on the menu at Caddy Shack Cantina.
Caddy Shack Cantina

Reopening

Ship Rock Grille, Red Rocks, Morrison


Openings

Ajax Downtown, 1899 16th Street
Ambler, 1801 Wewatta Street
Balmer Peak Distillery, 275 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood
Caddy Shack Cantina, 9535 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
The Delorean, 1753 South Broadway
DTC Slice Pizzeria, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Gangnam GT Lounge & Karaoke, 1930 South Havana Street, Aurora
Incantation Brewing, 415 South Cherokee Street
Kaki Bing, 3401 South Broadway, Englewood
Joe Willy's, 1310 South Broadway
Ms. Marji's, 1640 Logan Street
Real Thai Mile High, 12201 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Closures

D Bar, 494 East 19th Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
