 D Bar Closing Its Uptown Location Closing on Sunday | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

D Bar Closing Its Uptown Location on Sunday

It's been a staple in the neighborhood since 2008.
August 1, 2024
You'll still be able to get D Bar favorites at its Central Park location.
You'll still be able to get D Bar favorites at its Central Park location. D Bar
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On the heels of spots like Bistro LeRoux, Enzo's End and Cochino Taco's Edgewater location calling it quits in July, D Bar announced on August 1 that its last day of service at its original Uptown location is Sunday, August 4.

Keegan Gerhard and his wife, Lisa Bailey, opened the restaurant known for both its sweet and savory treats in the summer of 2008. In a video posted to Instagram, Bailey says, "Today we're here to share a little bit of news with you."

"And as news goes," Gerhard continues,"there's good news and bad news. So I'm going to start with the bad news. Unfortunately, it won't be possible for us to keep D Bar in Uptown open any longer. It's just not financially viable. So we have to close that store — but we're not going away."

"Because you can come see us at Central Park," Bailey says, referring to the D Bar outpost that the team added in February 2023. "Come get all your favorite treats and snacks. You can still order all of your custom cakes for all of your special events."

Bailey also drops some news for D Bar fans: It will be opening a location at Denver International Airport in early 2025.

But for now, "We want to see you this weekend, through Sunday. Come see us, come share stories with us. We want to hear about all the good times that we've had with you. We love you, we can't wait to see you, thank you," Bailey concludes. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Eatertainment Concept With Pickleball to Open Near I-70 and Colorado

Openings & Closings

Eatertainment Concept With Pickleball to Open Near I-70 and Colorado

By Molly Martin
Reader: Johnson's Corner Had Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls of All Time!

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Johnson's Corner Had Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls of All Time!

By Westword Readers
New East Colfax Patisserie Specializes in Sweet and Savory Eclairs

Openings & Closings

New East Colfax Patisserie Specializes in Sweet and Savory Eclairs

By Sara Rosenthal
Complaint Leads to the End of Smoking on the Charlie Brown's Patio

Bars

Complaint Leads to the End of Smoking on the Charlie Brown's Patio

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation