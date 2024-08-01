D Bar Closing Its Uptown Location on Sunday

On the heels of spots like Bistro LeRoux, Enzo's End and Cochino Taco's Edgewater location calling it quits in July, D Bar announced on August 1 that its last day of service at its original Uptown location is Sunday, August 4.
Keegan Gerhard and his wife, Lisa Bailey, opened the restaurant known for both its sweet and savory treats in the summer of 2008. In a video posted to Instagram, Bailey says, "Today we're here to share a little bit of news with you."
"And as news goes," Gerhard continues,"there's good news and bad news. So I'm going to start with the bad news. Unfortunately, it won't be possible for us to keep D Bar in Uptown open any longer. It's just not financially viable. So we have to close that store — but we're not going away."
"Because you can come see us at Central Park," Bailey says, referring to the D Bar outpost that the team added in February 2023. "Come get all your favorite treats and snacks. You can still order all of your custom cakes for all of your special events."
Bailey also drops some news for D Bar fans: It will be opening a location at Denver International Airport in early 2025.
But for now, "We want to see you this weekend, through Sunday. Come see us, come share stories with us. We want to hear about all the good times that we've had with you. We love you, we can't wait to see you, thank you," Bailey concludes.