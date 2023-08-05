Dazzle Debuts, Hard Rock Is Out, and Every Other Opening and Closing This Week

Adelitas, the popular Mexican restaurant on South Broadway, has experimented with an ice cream store and a mezcal bar in its cozy adjunct spaces; now it's added Desert Social Bar & Lounge.
Growing national chain Paris Baguette, which added its first Colorado location in Parker in March, now has an outpost in Aurora, too. It's one of four locations that local franchisee Annie Song plans to open in the metro area.
Another chain, Voodoo Doughnut, is now slinging sweet pastries in Boulder, where its opening day drew long lines to the location, which doesn't sport the brand's signature pink color— it wasn't in compliance with city codes.
Whiskey lovers, take note. Lyons-based Spirit Hound Distillers, which won Whisky of the Year at the international London Spirits Competition in 2022, has taken over the Mythology space, where it now has a tasting room.
There are four closures to report, too. Meta Asian Kitchen is no longer serving from the kitchen at Honor Farm, as owners Kenneth and Doris Yuen are focused on the upcoming debut of their first brick-and-mortar, MAKfam in Baker.
according to Boulder Reporting Lab. That restaurant was run separately from Denver's Ash'Kara, which has been operated by the Culinary Creative Group since 2018.
Also closing abruptly was Knox Pizza, whose website currently says, "Please look for a new taqueria coming soon."
And the last day of July saw the end of the Hard Rock Cafe after 25 years — what's next for its 16th Street Mall spot?
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Catch up on all the spots that debuted in July.
- "Underworld speakeasy" the Devil's Drink is opening soon in LoHi.
