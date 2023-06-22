Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Farmers' Markets

GoFarm Curates a Farmers' Market Experience in a Box

June 22, 2023 8:00AM

Mile High Fungi is one of the local farms that GoFarms works with.
Mile High Fungi is one of the local farms that GoFarms works with. Linnea Covington
"The work that GoFarm does is so important," says Lindsey Hoffman, the Golden nonprofit's director of marketing and development. "We're providing healthy, nutritious food for everyone in our community, inviting people to get involved in their local food system, and supporting our local farmers who prioritize sustainable growing practices."

Founded in 2014 by Eileen O'Rourke, GoFarm's original goal was to build up a robust local food system to support farmers and make fresh foods affordable and accessible to everyone in the community.

Now the program serves around 700 people and families, and works with a variety of local farms, including Hoffman Farms, Grow Girl Organics, MASA Seed Foundation, MetaCarbon Farm, Common Name Farm, SoCliff Farm, Wild Wicks Farm, Speedwell Farm and Gardens, Kilt Farm, Infinite Harvest, Quizbee Farm, Lost Rock Farm, Topp Fruits, Sunnyside Farms and Western Flora.
click to enlarge a smiling farmer waves over basil plants
Ashley Garfias of Paper Kite Farm.
GoFarm
Some of the GoFarm vendors, like Mile High Fungi, Tasty Acres and Emerald Gardens, may sound familiar since they pop up at farmers' markets. But don't be surprised if others are less known: Exposing these farms to the public is part of the nonprofit's goal.

"We also are always on-boarding new farmers, so this list definitely isn't comprehensive, but it includes some of our more consistent farms that we buy from," says Hoffman, adding that GoFarm currently works with over fifty farms and farmers.

Customers can take advantage of GoFarm's network by signing up for a farm share, which can be ordered weekly or bi-weekly and be built as the consumer wishes. There are eight categories of foods to choose from, including veggies ($25), fruit ($12.69), mushrooms ($8.97 to $15.39), microgreens ($5.71) and more. The prices reflect the weekly fee.

Shoppers can also use SNAP benefits to purchase shares, which are 50 percent off thanks to the program Double Up Food Bucks. And there's an online form to apply for 50 percent off the share for those who may not have SNAP but can't afford the base fee.

Orders are placed online, and the food can be picked up from three locations: 750 Warner Drive in Golden (Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.); 614 10th Street in Golden (Thursdays from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 8 to 10 a.m.); and 16320 West 64th Avenue in Arvada (Thursdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m.).
click to enlarge people line up outside to pick up produce
Customers lining up to pick up their GoFarm boxes.
GoFarm
"We have friendly staff that help people pick out their food, and we offer recipes, cooking tips, info about their farmers and more," says Hoffman, noting that people can sign up at any point in the season, which officially launched on June 7. "We really try to make it feel like a community event each time people pick up."

For more information, and to place a farm share order, visit gofarm.org.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Linnea Covington moved back to Denver after spending thirteen years in New York City and couldn't be happier to be home, exploring the Mile High and eating as much as possible, especially when it involves pizza or ice cream.
Contact: Linnea Covington

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation