This Week in Beer: Fresh Hop Beer Releases and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Denver Beer Company Expanding to Phoenix Under New Brand
The Story: Formation Brewing is slated to launch in downtown Phoenix by the end of the year.
The Scoop: The location, at 925 North 5th Street, will have its own brewhouse, bar and kitchen. It makes sense not to carry such a geographical-focused name so far from its home, despite the heavy success that DBC has had in the Denver-area market. Denver Beer Company has also expanded locally in recent years, adding locations in Littleton and Lowry in 2023.
Hop is My Co-Pilot Release
Friday, September 6, 6 p.m.
FlyteCo Tower
3120 Uinta Street
Every year, FlyteCo flies fresh hops back from the Western slope to create its fresh hop beer. Join the owners and pilots who helped create this beer for its release complete with special sunset tours of the Historic Stapleton Airport Tower.
Fresh Hop Superpower Tapping
Friday, September 6
Comrade Brewing
7667 East Iliff Avenue
Comrade's most award-winning beer gets its annual fresh hop treatment. With 500 pounds of Cascade hops from Billy Goat Hop Farm in Montrose, this batch of Superpower packs a real fresh hop punch.
6th Anniversary: Burning Down the House
Saturday, September 7, noon to 10 p.m.
Burns Family BarrelHouse
2505 West 2nd Avenue
Burns is celebrating six years while also transitioning its BarrelHouse location into a production-only space. Fear not, Burns opened its TapHouse location on nearby South Broadway almost a year ago, and you will continue to find its wide range of beers there. For the anniversary party, the team is pulling out all the stops. With early entry tickets, vintage pours, a fire cellar sale, flame-your-own food, marshmallow s'mores and hot poker beers, it's sure to be a blast.
Okfauxberfest 2024
Saturday, September 7, noon to 11 p.m.
WestFax Brewing
6733 West Colfax Avenue
WestFax is throwing a party with liter pours of three different beers and a special $16 deal that lets you keep the glass and get $10 refills. Billy Gourmet Hot Dogs will be posted up if you're hungry, while the Awkward Handshakes will be playing music. A stein-holding competition will take place at 4 p.m., and the winner will get a case of Oktoberfest.
Louisville Pints in the Park
Saturday, September 7, 3 to 6 p.m.
Louisville Community Park
955 Bella Vista Drive, Louisville
Join over three dozen breweries, distilleries and beverage companies for this three-hour festival. Live music and food vendors will be on hand as well. There are $100 VIP (2 p.m. entry) tickets as well as $45 general admission tickets. Both include unlimited 3-ounce pours and the VIP options includes a commemorative 16-ounce cup, complimentary snacks and VIP lounge access.
From the Brewery: Tropic King bursts with fruity tropical characteristics from the use of New Zealand hop varietals. This beer is a flavor extravaganza that has developed a loyal following.
From the Glass: This is a classic that still holds up quite well today. Clean white pepper on the nose, followed by Gala apple and pear in the flavor with a touch of apricot as it warms. The beer is bursting with tropical flavor up front but quickly dries out in the finish. This is a very repeatable, thirst-quenching two-step process. The beer has a nutrition label on it (which is refreshing) and because the saison yeast eats up all the sugars during fermentation, it has a very low sugar content (>1 gram per 12-ounce can). It's also only 230 calories despite the high ABV. The nutrition label, like the beer when it debuted in this market, is a bit pioneering.
Availability: On draft and in cans across Colorado.