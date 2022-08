Reader: Take That, Subway! Denver Can Make Its Own Sandwiches

Take that, Subway! Denver can make its own sandwiches.

Awesome list, glad to see Carmine's getting some love. Vinh Xuong, Ba Le and Viet's Deli are also great for banh mi!



This writer knows what she's talking about. Las Tortas is the truth!



Worst list ever. I'd add New York Deli News for hot pastrami. Let's talk Italian hoagie. Best? Snarf's on white. No mustard or peppers. Mustard doesn't belong on an Italian sub and I don't eat jarred peppers.



Snarf's for an Italian?!? The East Coast just collectively rolled over in its grave.

Snarf's is one of the better options I have found out here, but inconsistent between locations.



I def agree with Lou’s; Rye Society should be on this list, too!



The chopped cheese and Taylor Ham (I’ll hunt you down if you call it pork roll) at the Grateful Gnome are killer.



Italian beef…chopped cheese…Westword, desperately trying to make Denver something it isn’t…



It's amazing that Molly Martin managed to sandwich in any other culinary topics during a month devoted to determining " The Best Sandwich Shops in Denver ." Along the way, she made side trips into certain specialities, including Italian beef and chopped cheese In their comments on theFacebook page, readers have been quick to agree with a few of Molly's picks, and serve up a few of their own favorites. Says Heather:Adds Giselle:Adds James:Responds John:Counters Carolina:Notes Jay:Suggests Gordon:Offers Trevor:And then there's this from Saj:What do you think of our list of the best sandwich shops ? What's your favorite? Have you tried a chopped cheese in Denver? An Italian beef? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]