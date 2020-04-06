The Best Denver Bar and Restaurant Safe and Online Events This Week

"Day fourteen of quarantine: Subsisting on a diet of dandelion sprouts and Taco Bell hot sauce packets. Roommate is breathing too loudly — and keeps messing with my Netflix queue."

Before you resort to the above journal entry and possible bodily harm, consider our picks for virtual and safe food-and-drink happenings from Monday, April 6, through Friday, April 10. Then keep reading for ongoing online events so you have something to look forward to other than the box of toilet paper you ordered on Amazon weeks ago.

Monday, April 6

Chef Eric Lee of Acreage is taking to the Internet at noon on Monday, April 6, for a webinar on making zero-waste minestrone. At a time when trips to the grocery store are fraught with anxiety and germs, it behooves us all to be mindful about what we purchase and whether any of it goes unused. The hour-long webcast, presented by Slow Food USA, will address how to use pantry staples, leftovers and veggie scraps that may otherwise end up in your garbage (we're looking at you, giant plastic tub of salad greens) to create a tasty, frugal and comforting pot of soup. This webinar (along with future broadcasts) is free, but registration is required; visit Slow Food USA's website to sign up.

EXPAND The dinner experience may be virtual at Olivia, but luckily the food is as real as it gets. Joni Schrantz

Tuesday, April 7

Wash Park Italian restaurant Olivia isn't giving up on the idea of wine dinners — it's just bringing them into the digital age. On Tuesday, April 7, chef/co-owner Ty Leon and sommelier Doug Krenik will be taking to Instagram Live and Zoom to host a three-course dinner with pairings. Call 303-999-0395 or email info@oliviadenver.com to order no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6, and you'll pick up your food and drink (French onion soup with focaccia, pasta with tender housemade meatballs, lemon olive oil cake, and three 375-milliliter bottles of vino) at the restaurant, 290 South Downing Street, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.on Tuesday. The live stream starts at 6:30 p.m.; guests will be able to interact with Leon and Krenik throughout the meal. The night will run oenophiles $75 for dinner with wine pairings, or teetotalers just $32 for food alone.

If you're anything like us, Drizly orders for your household have increased by (at least) 100 percent in the past few weeks. So place your order for delivery before Tuesday, April 7, at 6 p.m., when Urban Farmer's sommelier, Katie Nielson, will host an online tasting of Charles Smith wines. The accessible and quirkily labeled bottles are immediately recognizable and widely available, so if you want to drink along with Nielson, you'll be able to obtain the selected wines easily and affordably. The tasting will stream on the Sage Restaurant Concepts Instagram page, where you can also find more details.

EXPAND Watch this beautiful baby come into existance during Platt Park Brewing's virtual brew day stream. Platt Park Brewing Co.

Wednesday, April 8

Platt Park Brewing Co., like many other breweries these days, is only offering beer to go; you can no longer loiter inside the taproom while you enjoy your pint — unless you're tuning in to Platt Park's Facebook page on Wednesday, April 8, for its Virtual Brew Day live stream. You'll get a peek behind the scenes and a chance to ask questions and listen to the same tunes as the brewers, and maybe even snag some merch during a giveaway. Tune in any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; details (including a schedule) are up now on Facebook.

Thursday, April 9

Need a mid-day pick-me-up? Colorado Springs-based Distillery 291 is keeping the bar fires burning by posting short Facebook Live videos daily at 2 p.m. (and often at 5 p.m. as well).Tune in to see staff taking shotskis (appropriately socially distanced with just one person on each end of the ski), mixing cocktails, bantering and sanitizing everything in sight. Anyone — even those who don't live south of the Denver County line — can benefit from daily cocktail recipes and a quick time-out between Zoom meetings.

Dio Mio was the first stop on the Curtis Park Meal Train. Danielle Lirette

Friday, April 10

Curtis Park residents have an easy way to decide where to order Friday night takeout from; Curtis Park Neighbors has recently formed the Curtis Park Meal Train. Each week, nearby denizens can order a meal for two (plus two drinks for just $5 more!) no later than Thursday night for Friday night delivery straight to their doorstep. Residents must live within five miles of participating restaurants. Past participants include Dio Mio Handmade Pasta and Hop Alley; stay tuned for upcoming collabs and order on the Meal Train's website.

Keep reading for ongoing online events....

Knowing when to log out of your email is tough when you're working from home — and it's even harder turning off your work brain when your work space is the same as your sleeping, eating, cooking, TV-watching, hand-washing and gritting-your-teeth-and-trying-not-to-bite-your-roommate's-head-off space. But every day from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m., the folks at Burns Family Artisan Ales are hosting Socially Distanced Drinking on Facebook Live. Tune in and chat in the comments with like-minded beer aficionados about what you're drinking and what it pairs with.

The benefit to not going out to see live music? The chicken sandwich and fries at this venue won't cost you $25. Danielle Lirette

The Mile High City's own self-serve chicken-sandwich chain, Birdcall, is taking a cue from its namesake and bestowing beautiful music on the people of Denver. Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through April 23, the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages will be streaming free mini-sets from local musicians as part of its Birdcall Lockdown concert series. Past artists include Wildermiss and Neoma; tune in at 8 p.m. for your fix of local music — even better if it's enjoyed with one of the joint's family meals or sandwiches, which you can order online, pick up from the restaurant and enjoy from the comfort of your own couch.

Even coronavirus can't kill Wine Wednesday, and Bigsby's Folly is doing its part to uphold the Hump Day tradition. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., the winery crew is holding virtual gatherings on Instagram Live; while you're there, be sure to take a moment to peruse the feed and enjoy frequent, costumed moments of levity from owners Chad and Marla Yetka.

Denver Beer Co. is hosting a virtual happy hour and tasting every Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. on Facebook Live and its YouTube channel; the taproom's head brewer and owners will discuss select brews each week, which will be posted on DBC's Facebook page in advance so you can drink along if you'd like.

Dos Luces Brewery will be holding Friday night meetups on Google Hangouts at 6 p.m. until the taproom reopens. Owner/head brewer Judd Belstock will be discussing his chicha and pulque. Details are up on the Dos Luces Facebook page, where you can also find info on pre-order and pick-up of its brews.

EXPAND You can get ribs as well as Negronis from Bar Helix over the weekend. Mark Antonation

Our favorite place for Negronis, Bar Helix, is doing double duty as a smokehouse on Fridays and Saturdays. You can order the bar's ribs and sides from noon until sellout for no-contact pick-up at 3440 Larimer Street. Details are up on Bar Helix's website, where you can place your order for food as well as large-format cocktails designed to serve six people or more.