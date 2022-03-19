Reader: The Groovy Bar Lives Up to Its Name

The result was a basement area, once known as BeLola, that's a much more private spot — particularly since doors were added. Both the menu and the decor down here are very different from the chicken-and-burger fare and casual, barnwood-augmented look of the Post; in fact, it's been given a groovy look that befits a space now called the Groovy Bar. Hours are limited, but when it's open — including Friday and Saturday evenings — it's an ideal place to soak up both the '60s atmosphere and a few drinks.
Readers are already pouring out their opinions on the Westword Facebook page that posted a look at the Groovy Bar. Says Fred:
The Groovy Bar lives up to its name. I'm feeling groovy!Counters Johnathan:
Drinks better be pretty well-priced (not expensive) so you can block out the decor, or maybe your eyesight sucks, possibly colorblind, getting paid to go there, or lastly, if you're lucky (in this case), you're blind and don't have to see your surroundings at all.Responds Margaret:
I think for today's design standards it probably is bad. But it's supposed to be vintage '60s, or thereabouts, and there was no taste! This is a good representation of the era. I'm 74 years old; I know.Adds Deidre
Looks like the pool room at Graceland.Offers Foster:
Looks uncomfortably garish and bright!Comments Heather:
I love that the designers committed so fully to this theme! It won’t be for everyone… and that’s fine!Concludes Sarah:
What a blast from the past! I'm going!Are you feeling groovy? The Groovy Bar is currently open on Friday and Saturday nights. What do you think of the decor? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]