Denver Mezcal Bar Named One of the Best in the Country

The family that owns Adelitas is behind La Doña Mezcaleria.
August 21, 2024
The staffers at La Doña are mezcal experts.
The staffers at La Doña are mezcal experts.

Mezcal, the agave spirit with deep roots in Oaxaca, Mexico, is more popular than ever. Last year, Golden Liquors rebranded itself as Destilados de Agave and became the best place to buy small-batch bottles of mezcal in the Denver area. You can also learn more about the spirit by streaming Sons of Mezcal, a documentary with stunning visuals and heartfelt storytelling that was directed by local filmmaker Stephan Werk with help from Westword contributor Tony White.

And if you want to sip mezcal in Denver, you can head to one of the best mezcal bars in the country. In a new list, Forbes names La Doña Mezcaleria, at 13 East Louisiana Avenue, among the top spots to not only drink, but also learn about artisanal mezcals.

La Doña is owned by the family behind Adelitas, which is located next door, and it serves traditional fare such as molcajete, lamb flautas and pozole verde created by matriarch Silvia Andaya. The family also owns Ni Tuyo, which debuted in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood in 2022, and Desert Social, a Platt Park watering hole that opened last year and landed on our top 100 bars list.

In recent years, La Doña has gotten a revamp, including an expanded patio, and it's stocked with over 130 mezcals. Bonus: Every Wednesday, the staff handpicks three bottles from different regions, different mezcaleros and/or different species of agave and offers pours for half price.

On September 16, Adelitas and La Doña are hosting Cinco Sentidos Mezcal for a five-course dinner with mezcal cocktails and pours. You can reserve a spot for $125 per person online.
click to enlarge two shots of mezcal in glasses on a bar
We love sipping mezcal at La Diabla's bar.
Molly Martin
If you're looking for more places to sip mezcal in the metro area, here are some spots to hit up:

Palenque Cocina y Agaveria in Littleton, which has one of the best rooftop patios in town, often hosts special events with mezcal producers and has over 200 different versions of the spirit.

La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal in the Ballpark neighborhood, where you can pair sips with some of the best tacos in town.

Ghost Donkey near Union Station, which opened in 2021 and has a colorful interior including a ceiling covered in bright, twinkling purple lights — plus a legitimately well-curated mezcal list.

As they say in Oaxaca before taking a sip of mezcal, dixeebe! 
