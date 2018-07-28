Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The pace of restaurant openings cooled off this week, just like the summer weather. Rye Society began piling up deli meats and ladling out homestyle soups on Larimer Street on Monday in the former Hutch & Spoon space, and it seems that Mondays in July are good for new pastrami shops, because Leven Deli will debut at 12th and Bannock on Monday, July 30.

What looked like bad news for fans of frozen pops turns out to be a temporary closure. Aiko Pops vanished from its location at 1284 South Pearl Street, although the sandwich and frozen treat shop's Facebook page promises that it will soon arise in new digs. The narrow space that once held Il Mondo Vecchio will soon become Hoja, a breakfast and lunch spot that will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

And Socorro's Street Tacos will call it quits this weekend after nearly ten years at Broadway and Bayaud, owing to skyrocketing rent.