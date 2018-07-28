 


Artist Bec Winnel created the portraits that hang inside Rye Society.
Mark Antonation
Artist Bec Winnel created the portraits that hang inside Rye Society.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | July 28, 2018 | 6:49am
AA

The pace of restaurant openings cooled off this week, just like the summer weather. Rye Society began piling up deli meats and ladling out homestyle soups on Larimer Street on Monday in the former Hutch & Spoon space, and it seems that Mondays in July are good for new pastrami shops, because Leven Deli will debut at 12th and Bannock on Monday, July 30.

What looked like bad news for fans of frozen pops turns out to be a temporary closure. Aiko Pops vanished from its location at 1284 South Pearl Street, although the sandwich and frozen treat shop's Facebook page promises that it will soon arise in new digs. The narrow space that once held Il Mondo Vecchio will soon become Hoja, a breakfast and lunch spot that will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

And Socorro's Street Tacos will call it quits this weekend after nearly ten years at Broadway and Bayaud, owing to skyrocketing rent.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 23-29, 2018, followed by links to our original coverage of recent and upcoming openings and closings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Rye Society, 3090 Larimer Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Aiko Pops, 1284 South Pearl Street
Bout Time Pub & Grub, 3392 West 38th Avenue
Socorro's Street Tacos (Sunday), 19 East Bayaud Avenue
Zephyr Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue

*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.

Leven's pastrami sandwich is a much-needed addition to the Golden Triangle.
Mark Antonation
Leven's pastrami sandwich is a much-needed addition to the Golden Triangle.
Mark Antonation

"Leven Deli Combines Classic and Modern in the Golden Triangle"

Nomad will soon open inside a new hotel.
Nomad will soon open inside a new hotel.
Courtesy Origin Red Rocks

"Nomad Taqueria Set to Open in New Origin Red Rocks Hotel"

Zephyr closed its second location.
Zephyr Brewing
Zephyr closed its second location.
Zephyr Brewing

"Zephyr Brewing Has Closed and Sold to New Owner"

The Bold Beans team learns barista and business skills.
Courtesy Girls Inc.
The Bold Beans team learns barista and business skills.
Courtesy Girls Inc.

"Girls Inc. Coffee Venture Bold Beans Moves to Sun Valley"

Inside Rye Society.
Mark Antonation
Inside Rye Society.
Mark Antonation

"Rye Society Rekindles Deli Tradition in North Denver"

If traditional restaurants are beginning to bore you, you could be the kind of person looking for culinary adventure in new and different settings. Here's our list of the five best non-traditional eateries that have opened so far this year, from walk-up windows to special-occasion catering companies.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover the metro area's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape.

