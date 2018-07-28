Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

The pace of restaurant openings cooled off this week, just like the summer weather. Rye Society began piling up deli meats and ladling out homestyle soups on Larimer Street on Monday in the former Hutch & Spoon space, and it seems that Mondays in July are good for new pastrami shops, because Leven Deli will debut at 12th and Bannock on Monday, July 30.
What looked like bad news for fans of frozen pops turns out to be a temporary closure. Aiko Pops vanished from its location at 1284 South Pearl Street, although the sandwich and frozen treat shop's Facebook page promises that it will soon arise in new digs. The narrow space that once held Il Mondo Vecchio will soon become Hoja, a breakfast and lunch spot that will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
And Socorro's Street Tacos will call it quits this weekend after nearly ten years at Broadway and Bayaud, owing to skyrocketing rent.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of July 23-29, 2018, followed by links to our original coverage of recent and upcoming openings and closings.
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Rye Society, 3090 Larimer Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Aiko Pops, 1284 South Pearl Street
Bout Time Pub & Grub, 3392 West 38th Avenue
Socorro's Street Tacos (Sunday), 19 East Bayaud Avenue
Zephyr Brewing, 1609 East 58th Avenue
*Or earlier, and not previously mentioned.
"Rye Society Rekindles Deli Tradition in North Denver"
If traditional restaurants are beginning to bore you, you could be the kind of person looking for culinary adventure in new and different settings. Here's our list of the five best non-traditional eateries that have opened so far this year, from walk-up windows to special-occasion catering companies.
Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
