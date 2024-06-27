 Denver Pizzeria Named One of the Fifty Best in the U.S. | Westword
Denver Pizzeria Named One of Fifty Best in U.S. by Prestigious Italian Guide

Marco's Coal Fired is a family-owned spot that specializes in Neapolitan pies.
June 27, 2024
Marco's opened its original Ballpark location in 2008. Marco's Coal Fired/Instagram
Everything's coming up pizza in Denver right now. In April, a less-than-scientific study named the Mile High the best pizza city in America, and while some readers disagreed, it's hard to deny the fact that the metro area is jam-packed with high quality pies of all styles. Want proof? Check out our ultimate pizza guide.

And now there's more pizza news to celebrate. The annual Italy-based 50 Top Pizza guide is like the Michelin Guide for pizza. To create the guide, anonymous inspectors evaluate pizzerias all over the world. This year's USA list, which was announced on June 25, includes one local spot: Marco's Coal Fired, which landed at number 49.

Opened by Mark and Kristy Dym at 2129 Larimer Street in 2008, it's been a go-to in the Ballpark neighborhood for Neapolitan-style pies ever since; it also has a location in Centennial. After a brief attempt to rebrand to avoid confusion with a chain with a similar name, Marco's returned to its original moniker — and no matter what it's called, it's always been a consistent source of bubbly, charred pies that cook in just sixty seconds in a 900-degree oven.

It's also the only pizzeria in the state that is certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana.

"Mark and Kristy Dim run this establishment to promote and love Neapolitan pizza, prepared by selecting the finest Italian ingredients that come directly from Campania, in particular, the flour and San Marzano tomatoes," the guide's description of Marco's reads. "The wood-fired Neapolitan pizza is certified by the AVPN and is stretched, topped, and cooked following all the rules of the disciplinary."
a square pizza
A thick Sicilian pizza from Dough Counter, which is owned by the Marco's Coal Fired family.
Molly Martin
Last year, the Dyns opened a new concept, Dough Counter, serving New York and Sicilian-style pies, including a stellar gluten-free version.

Other new additions to Denver's pizza scene include Eat'Ya Pizza on the 16th Street Mall, where you can get thick, square-cut slices of Roman-style pies; and Rosso Pomodoro, an Italian-born chain that chose the Mile High for its first standalone U.S. location.

Colorado pizzerias that have made the Top 50 Pizza list in recent years include Cart-Driver, Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana in Colorado Springs, and the original Pizzeria Locale in Boulder, which has since become Pizzeria Alberico.

Our advice on the heels of all this pizza news: Go treat yourself to a slice ASAP.
