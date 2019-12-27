Celebrate Your Tastiest New Year's Eve Ever at These Denver Restaurants

Ring in the new year with good friends and great food; with so many restaurants to choose from in Denver, somewhere there's a event perfect for you and yours. But time is running out; book now or get stuck at home watching the ball drop on TV (again!). Here are more than forty New Year's Eve dinners and parties from which to choose.

EXPAND Ace Eat Serve

Ace Eat Serve New Year's Eve: The ping-pong palace will be serving up a special dim sum menu, an hour of free pong and a king crab feast (pre-order only) for $69 per person. 4-11 p.m., Ace Eat Serve, 501 East 17th Avenue, 303-800-7705, facebook.com.

Related Stories Dozens of Ways to Celebrate New Year's Eve in the Mountains

Acova Jon Phillips

Acova New Year's Eve: Toast to every time zone with champagne toasts at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight, plus decade-themed cocktails from the 1920s through 1990s (get one free if you show up in retro threads). 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $25, Acova, 3651 Navajo Street, 303-736-2718, facebook.com.

Adelitas New Year's Eve: Want an affordable, easy and tasty NYE dinner option? Go for the surf and turf (a lobster and steak taco), served with a marg or glass of bubbly. 5 p.m., $16.95, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina, 2609 West Main Street, Littleton, 303-778-1294, adelitasco.com.

American Elm New Year's Eve: The four-course meal includes foie gras, king crab risotto and glazed duck breast along with a vegetarian option and wine, reserve wine or cocktail pairings. Reservations begin at 5:45 p.m., $90-$170, American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue, 720-749-3186, amelm.com.

EXPAND Ring in the New Year with taste and style at Annette's NYE Scandinavian Brunch. Danielle Lirette

Annette New Year's Eve: Start the party bright and early with brunch; the Scandinavian spread includes aebleskiver, smorgasbord, caviar and glogg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., $40 and up, Annette, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 720-710-9975, facebook.com.

Arcana New Year's Eve: The four-course menu boasts dishes like antelope tartare and lobster and grits; add-ons include beverage, caviar and époisses supplements. Reservations start at 5 p.m., $85 and up, Arcana, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder, 303-444-3885, arcanarestaurant.com.

Atelier by Radex New Year's Eve: Start studying: The French restaurant has so many great dishes to choose from on its four-course, prix fixe menu, you'll need to do your research if you don't want to spend all night hemming and hawing about your choices. $125, Atelier by Radex, 2011 East 17th Avenue, 720-379-5556, atelierbyradex.com.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Bar Dough New Year's Eve: Caviar and black truffles — in addition to the Italian eatery's usual favorites — are on the December 31 menu. Reservations start at 5 p.m., Bar Dough, 2227 West 32nd Avenue, 720-668-8506, bardoughdenver.com.

Beast + Bottle New Year's Eve: The final Musical Chairs dinner of 2019 is retro-themed, but the 1920s weren't a great time for pop music, so the Uptown joint is serenading diners with hits from the 1980s to accompany dishes like lobster gnocchi, lamb tagine and housemade moon pie. 5:30 p.m., $95-$160, Beast + Bottle, 719 East 17th Avenue, 303-623-3223, beastandbottle.com.

The Bindery New Year's Eve: The expansive space hosts a five-course, prix fixe dinner with a glass of champagne and midnight toast, live music and views of the fireworks at the second seating. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., $100-$125, the Bindery, 1817 Central Street, 303-993-2364, thebinderydenver.com.

Brown Palace Hotel New Year's Eve: The hotel's elaborately decorated atrium hosts dinner of lobster risotto, beef tenderloin, oysters on the half-shell, champagne and more, followed by dancing to swing and big-band tunes by the John Kite Quintet. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $165, Brown Palace Hotel, 321 17th Street, brownpalace.com.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Cafe Marmotte New Year's Eve: Celebrate the end of 2019 and mourn the passing of Cafe Marmotte, which is serving its last French meal before becoming Italian eatery Olivia; diners can choose between French or Italian dishes on the four-course prix fixe menu. Reservations start at 5 p.m., $100-$200, Cafe Marmotte, 290 South Downing Street, 303-999-0395, cafemarmotte.com.

Centro Mexican Kitchen New Year's Eve: The Boulder favorite is serving specials like borracho steak (marinated in beer, achiote and garlic) on its late menu along with free midnight bubbles. 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., 950 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-7771, centromexican.com.

Charcoal Bistro New Year's Eve: The Wash Park mainstay is taking the adage "Out with the old, in with the new" to heart this year as it debuts an entirely new menu on NYE. Reservations start at 5 p.m., $25 and up, Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street, 303-953-8718, charcoalbistro.com.

Coohills New Year's Eve: Splurge on the six-course menu that includes lobster tail with pâté, butternut tortellini and strip steak with escargots and smoked anchovies; the optional wine pairing costs an additional $80. Reservations start at 5 p.m., $110-$190, Coohills, 1400 Wewatta Street, 303-623-5700, coohills.com.

Crú: A Wine Bar New Year's Eve: Head to the heart of downtown for a three-course menu for just $55. Reservations start at 5 p.m., Crú: A Wine Bar, 1442 Larimer Street, 303-893-9463, cruwinebar.com.

Edge New Year's Eve: Dine early or late with two prix fixe seatings: a three-course meal with Moët & Chandon at 6 p.m., or a five-course feast at 8:30 p.m. with Veuve Clicquot, a midnight toast and entry into the bar's NYE party. $120-$250, Edge Restaurant, 1111 14th Street, 303-389-3050, edgerestaurantdenver.com.

Elway's Downtown New Year's Eve: Reservations are required for the three-course prix fixe steakhouse dinner. 5 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Elway's Downtown, 1881 Curtis Street, 303-312-3107, elways.com.

Farm House Restaurant New Year's Eve: Pull up a chair for a four-course Breckenridge beer dinner and music from Brothers of Brass. 6-9 p.m., $90, Farm House Restaurant, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton, 303-803-1380, facebook.com.

EXPAND Courtesy Flagstaff House

Flagstaff House New Year's Eve: Splurge on a flight of three caviars from Ossetra, Siberia and the U.S. served with fennel-infused vodka and optional champagne pairings. $108, Flagstaff House, 1138 Flagstaff Road, Boulder, 303-442-4640, flagstaffhouse.com.

The Fort New Year's Eve: It's surf and turf Colorado-style with buffalo filet and lobster tail, plus great views of the Front Range fireworks from the steakhouse's patio. Reservations start at 4:30 p.m., $69, 19192 Highway 8, Morrison, 303-697-4771, thefort.com.

Frasca New Year's Eve: Frasca's NYE prix fixe menu is a whopping six courses, with the option to purchase wine and bubbly from the restaurant's storied cellars. Reservations start at 5:30 p.m., $185, Frasca Food and Wine, 1738 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-442-6966, frascafoodandwine.com.

Hearth & Dram New Year's Eve: Reserve a spot at the Union Station restaurant and you'll be in the heart of the action after dining on roasted bone-marrow arancini, duck and foie gras sausage and butter-poached blue crab. Reservations start at 5 p.m., $85, Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street, 303-623-1979, hearthanddram.com.

Kachina New Year's Eve: Choose from the regular menu or specials like pepper-crusted prime rib with candied calabaza squash and salsa verde. Dinner service 5-11 p.m., Kachina Cantina, 1890 Wazee Street, 720-460-2728, kachinadenver.com.

Le French New Year's Eve: Celebrate like a Parisian at one of two seatings; the 9 p.m. meal comes with an exclusive dessert added to the four-course menu. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., $70-$85, Le French, 4901 South Newport Street, 720-710-8963, facebook.com.

Lola Coastal Mexican New Year's Eve: Pre-game with four new cocktails and passed appetizers from the seafood shack's new menu; reservations required. 5-7 p.m., Lola Coastal Mexican, 1575 Boulder Street, 720-570-8686, loladenver.com.

EXPAND Pistachio pizza (on the NYE menu) Marco's Coal-Fired

Marco's Coal-Fired New Year's Eve: Who says pizza isn't celebration food? Ring in the new year with a three-course menu that includes a glass of wine and a prosecco toast. $35, 2129 Larimer Street, 303-296-7000 and 10111 Inverness Main Street, Englewood, 303-790-9000, marcoscfp.com.

Mici Handcrafted Italian New Year's Eve: Parents and kids can celebrate together before either of them gets too sleepy with a countdown and sparkling apple cider toast at 7 p.m.; little ones eat free with the purchase of an adult meal. All Mici locations, miciitalian.com.

Morin New Year's Eve: The French restaurant is serving two versions of its celebratory six-course menu (vegetarian and omnivorous); it's also offering truffle, oyster and caviar upgrades as well as optional beverage pairings. $125 and up, Morin, 1600 15th Street, 303-534-9979, morindenver.com.

Nocturne New Year's Eve: Celebrate in swanky, sultry style at this jazz and supper club's show featuring the Peter Olstad Quintet. Options include bar seating with à la carte menu and drinks or table service with a four-course menu. Seatings at 6 and 10 p.m., $59 and up, Nocturne, 1330 27th Street, 303-295-3333, nocturnejazz.com.

Old Major New Year's Eve: NYE specials include a luxurious lobster thermidor, truffle cacio e pepe and whole grilled fish with cornbread, collards and black-eyed peas — but the real draw is 25 percent off bottles of bubbly all night. Old Major, 3316 Tejon Street, 720-420-0622, oldmajordenver.com.

The Post Brewing Co. New Year's Eve: December 31 brings the return of the epic Tower of Chicken at all locations: 48 pieces of fried bird, five large sides and three pitchers of beer that serve fifteen hungry revelers. In addition, the Boulder location is throwing an ’80s après-ski party starting at 9:30 p.m. with shotskis and other alpine specials. $10 cover for après party, $360 for Tower of Chicken, all locations, postbrewing.com.

EXPAND Amber Boutwell

Punch Bowl Social New Year's Eve: Both PBS locations are eschewing the elegance of the 1920s in favor of the future — the year 3199 — for an outer space-themed bash; the Broadway location will also have a live DJ and midnight balloon drop. 9 p.m., free, Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway, 303-765-2695; 3120 North Uinta Street, 720-500-3788; punchbowlsocial.com.

Rialto Cafe New Year's Eve: Just steps from the 16th Street Mall's fireworks shows, the cafe is offering lobster, filet and bottles of bubbly starting at $29 in addition to its regular menu. Reservations start at 4 p.m., Rialto Cafe, 934 16th Street, 303-893-2233, rialtocafe.com.

Rioja New Year's Eve: NYE specials include a chorizo corndog, gourmet totchos and green-chile mac and cheese during a late-night happy hour from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. 1431 Larimer Street, 303-820-2282, riojadenver.com.

Safta New Year's Eve: Yemenite curried beef, crab with saffron butter and foie gras with rose tahini and baharat French toast are just a few of the dishes on the Israeli restaurant's four-course, prix fixe menu; beverage pairings available. $65-$100, Safta, 3330 Brighton Boulevard, 720-408-2444, eatwithsafta.com.

Señor Bear New Year's Eve: The Latin restaurant is going luxe with champagne cocktails, oysters and a midnight toast in addition to its regular menu. Reservations start at 5 p.m., Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon Street, 720-572-5997, senorbeardenver.com.

Sip New Year's Eve: Kick off the night with a four-course menu and live jazz, end it with champagne and celebration. Tickets to dinner and party can be purchased separately. 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $60-$120, Sip, 891 14th Street, 720-464-6765, facebook.com.

Spuntino New Year's Eve: Scallop, rabbit, lamb and lobster are all on the Italian eatery's four-course prix fixe menu. 5-10 p.m., $80, Spuntino, 2639 West 32nd Avenue, 303-433-0949, spuntinodenver.com.

STK Denver NYE: Can't decide between clubbing and dinner? Do both at this meet market/steakhouse. 9 p.m.-1 a.m., $119, STK Denver, 1550 Market Street, 720-597-8010, eventbrite.com.

Tavernetta New Year's Eve: Frasca's Denver sibling is serving a prix fixe menu at 4:30 p.m. ($125), then cranking up the music for a retro dance party with bottomless champagne and bites at 9 p.m. ($125 or $200). Tavernetta, 1889 16th Street, 720-605-1889, tavernettadenver.com.

Uchi New Year's Eve: Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special omakase menu for two and complimentary sparkling wine at midnight; call for reservations. $195 for two, Uchi, 2500 Lawrence Street, 303-444-1922, uchidenver.com.

EXPAND Great views in a surprising location. Courtesy of Uncorked Kitchen

Uncorked New Year's Eve: Get an early start on your New Year's resolution to cook more at this class that will have you whipping up grilled oysters, surf and turf and crème brûlée; wine is included in class price. 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., $260 per pair, 8171 South Chester Street, Centennial, 720-907-3838, uncorkedkitchen.com.

Urban Farmer New Year's Eve: The six-course feast includes caviar two ways, dry-aged beef, white truffle upgrades and drink pairings. $175, Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee Street, 303-262-6070, exploretock.com.

West End Tavern New Year's Eve: Prizes will be awarded to the best 1920-era costumes, but even if you don't want to don a pair of Daisy Buchanans, you'll enjoy a cocktail, whiskey flight, BBQ dinner, midnight toast and swag bag. 8:30 p.m., $100, 926 Pearl Street, Boulder, 303-444-3535, thewestendtavern.com.

Zolo Grill New Year's Eve: In addition to the regular menu, the Mexican mainstay is offering a prix fixe deal with red chile-braised short rib and green chile polenta and diver scallops with corn and guanciale risotto. Reservations start at 4:30 p.m., 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-449-0444, zologrill.com.



These listings were compiled for our New Year's Eve Guide, which was inserted in the December 19 issue of Westword (the deadline for information was December 5); copies are still available at the office.