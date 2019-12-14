Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Highland residents now have a Cart-Driver of their own.

The long-awaited opening of Cart-Driver's second location has arrived. The wood-fired pizzeria and Italian street-food eatery claimed the adjoining spaces that were last Z Cuisine and Z Cuisine à Côté (which both closed back in 2016) two years ago, slowly turning them into one big space that also includes what was once an art gallery. Expect more of what made the original Cart-Driver such a great addition to the RiNo neighborhood when it opened in 2014: more pizzas, more cocktails, more good times.

In Aurora, the metro area's only Egyptian restaurant, Koshari Time, is now closed. If you were lucky enough to try the carb-heavy namesake dish (made with macaroni noodles, lentils, rice, fried onions and chickpeas) or the equally tasty hawawshi flatbread sandwiches, you'll know that the closing is a loss to the city's international restaurant scene. Also closing this week was Jack's Uptown Grille, which took over the former home of the still-missed P17 in April 2017.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting December 9, 2019, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue

Grow & Gather, 900 East Hampden Avenue, Englewood

Honey Elixir Bar, 2636 Walnut Street

Pizzeria Locale Stapleton, 7505 East 29th Place

Raising Cane's, 14241 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Jack's Uptown, 1600 East 17th Avenue

Koshari Time, 1155 South Havana Street, Aurora

Spring Cafe, 1373 Grant Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.