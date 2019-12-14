 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Highland residents now have a Cart-Driver of their own.
Highland residents now have a Cart-Driver of their own.
Laura Shunk

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | December 14, 2019 | 6:58am
AA

The long-awaited opening of Cart-Driver's second location has arrived. The wood-fired pizzeria and Italian street-food eatery claimed the adjoining spaces that were last Z Cuisine and Z Cuisine à Côté (which both closed back in 2016) two years ago, slowly turning them into one big space that also includes what was once an art gallery. Expect more of what made the original Cart-Driver such a great addition to the RiNo neighborhood when it opened in 2014: more pizzas, more cocktails, more good times.

In Aurora, the metro area's only Egyptian restaurant, Koshari Time, is now closed. If you were lucky enough to try the carb-heavy namesake dish (made with macaroni noodles, lentils, rice, fried onions and chickpeas) or the equally tasty hawawshi flatbread sandwiches, you'll know that the closing is a loss to the city's international restaurant scene. Also closing this week was Jack's Uptown Grille, which took over the former home of the still-missed P17 in April 2017.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week starting December 9, 2019, plus links to coverage of recent and upcoming activity:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Cart-Driver LoHi, 2239 West 30th Avenue
Grow & Gather, 900 East Hampden Avenue, Englewood
Honey Elixir Bar, 2636 Walnut Street
Pizzeria Locale Stapleton, 7505 East 29th Place
Raising Cane's, 14241 East Alameda Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Jack's Uptown, 1600 East 17th Avenue
Koshari Time, 1155 South Havana Street, Aurora
Spring Cafe, 1373 Grant Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Chef Duy Pham is joined in the kitchen by his son, Brenan.
Chef Duy Pham is joined in the kitchen by his son, Brenan.
Mark Antonation

"It's Knives Out for Chef Duy Pham at His New Downtown Restaurant"

Crooked Stave is moving out of the Source and reopening its barrel-house taproom.
Crooked Stave is moving out of the Source and reopening its barrel-house taproom.
Crooked Stave

"Crooked Stave Will Reopen Sunnyside Taproom — and Close at the Source"

C Squared just bought the farm.
C Squared just bought the farm.
Courtesy of C Squared Ciders

"C Squared Ditches Denver to Become a Farmhouse Cidery"

Pizzeria Locale is now open in Stapleton.
Pizzeria Locale is now open in Stapleton.
Mark Antonation

"First New Denver Pizzeria Locale in Five Years Opens"

Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

