Every Restaurant Opening This Week, Including Taco Star's Takeover of a Tacos Rapidos Location

In Boulder, the original Pizzeria Locale is out and Pizzeria Alberico is in. At the end of 2022, the Frasca Hospitality group shut down its more casual eatery next door to Frasca Food and Wine for a refresh and rebrand. Check our first look for more details about the fresh iteration, including menu highlights (spoiler: The butterscotch budino is still on the menu).
Rounding out the week's new additions is the Brazilian steakhouse chain Rodizio Grill, which debuted a location in the Denver Tech Center.
Two spots have closed, at least temporarily. Dos Luces Brewery on South Broadway remains shuttered after a car crashed into its storefront on February 21. Although owner Judd Belstock was initially optimistic that it would be able to reopen by this weekend, as of February 24, no updates had been announced.
Two other eateries have closed for good: Maya's Cantina and Grill in Evergreen, and breakfast spot Hollan-Dazed in Broomfield, which has opted to concentrate on its catering business.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- February 25 is the last day for the Empire Lounge & Restaurant in Louisville.
- Dig into Major Tom, the new dinner concept from the team behind Beckon in RiNo.
Pizzeria Alberico, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder
Rodizio Grill, 7340 South Clinton Street, Englewood
Taco Star, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
Restaurants and bars closing temporarily this week:*
Dos Luces, 1236 South Broadway
Mama Sannino's, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Hollan-Dazed, 1275 East 1st Avenue, Broomfield
Maya's Cantina and Grill, 28215 CO-74, Evergreen
Tacos Rapidos, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].