Where to Eat and Drink for New Year's 2022

Note: With restaurants and bars changing plans due to COVID and staffing shortages, be sure to call ahead or check social media for the latest on holiday schedules.
Ace Eat Serve
501 East 17th Avenue
720-897-8002
While its sold out of its New Year's Eve Peking duck special, Ace will be open and serving its full regular menu for New Year's Eve dinner and New Year's Day brunch. Make reservations on the restaurant's website.
The Cherry Cricket
Cherry Creek and Ballpark
Both locations of the Cherry Cricket will be open until 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve so that you can get a late-night burger fix. There will be a champagne toast at midnight and the Ballpark location will also have a beer and shot combo available.
Corinne
1455 California Street
72-996-1555
From 5 to 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve, this restaurant inside the Le Méridien Denver Downtown will be serving a prix fixe dinner complete with champagne toast for $120 per person. The meal includes an amuse bouche of gazpacho, your choice of starter, an option of steak Oscar or seared diver scallops as entree, and chocolate and Madagascar vanilla mousse or passion fruit panna cotta for dessert. Book your table online.
Next Door
Multiple locations
The Union Station, Eastbridge, Boulder and Fort Collins locations of Next Door will be open on New Year's Day, hosting a DJ/PJ party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Roll out of bed and wear your comfiest pajamas for tunes from a live DJ paired with brunch favorites like the B.E.C. poutine and a bloody Mary garnished with a Nashville hot chicken slider.
Panzano
909 17th Street
303-296-3525
Book a table for New Year's Eve at this restaurant inside the Hotel Monaco to enjoy specials like a lobster "benedict," ricotta gnudi and beef tenderloin with foie gras butter, available a la carte or as a five-course tasting menu. Panzano will also be open with its regular breakfast menu on January 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to noon.
Que Bueno Suerte
1518 South Pearl Street
720-642-7322
There will be two seatings — 5 and 7:30 p.m. — for Que Bueno Suerte's three-course New Year's Eve dinner for $55 per person or $100 per couple. Each course includes several options; the meal begins with a glass of champagne and ens with the delivery of Las Doce Uvas, or the twelve grapes, which signify good luck for each of the next twelve months. On New Year's Day, brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the full menu plus the special addition of a build-your-own-bloody bar. Reservations are available online.
The Radiator
2139 West 44th Avenue
303-6328685
Over in Sunnyside, neighborhood bar/cafe the Radiator invites you to pre-game for New Year's Eve with a free glass of champagne plus pizza, oysters and snacks on the patio from 4 to 10 p.m. On New Year's Day, catch the Funky Flame on the patio for more pizza and other hangover cures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bottomless mimosas are also on the menu for $12.
Steuben's
523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001
End the year with some old-school comfort food at Steuben's, which will be open New Year's Eve for dinner as well as January 1 and 2 for brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Reservations are available online.
Stoic & Genuine
1701 Wynkoop Street
303-640-3474
On Saturday, January 1 (as well as through the weekend), the Union Station fish house is serving a special brunch menu with items like avocado toast with smoked Arctic char rillette, a crab cake benedict, cinnamon babka French toast and more. New Year's Eve dinner reservations are available. Book your table on the S&G website.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer Street
720-946-1433
This Larimer Square restaurant is offering a three-course New Year's Eve meal with a champagne toast for $70 per person. The menu includes entree choices like ribeye, lobster and shrimp or roasted cauliflower. Tamayo is also open on New Year's Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving its bottomless brunch for $42 per person (there is a two-hour time limit and your entire party must participate). Reservations are available online.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
1605 Wynkoop Street
303-623-0316
Head to this Union Station restaurant from 4 to 11 p.m. for a New Year's Eve prix fixe dinner that includes your choice of soup or salad, a glass of one of the featured wines, dessert and your choice of entree (black cherry barbecue pork tenderloin, grilled Atlantic salmon or ribeye steak) starting at $39. Reservations are available online.
Union Station
1701 Wynkoop Street
Get a ticket to the Union Station Orient Express 2022. Main Cabin tickets to this swanky New Year's Eve party in the Great Hall at Union Station are still available for $95 per person and include two cocktails, as well as a glass of bubbles for a midnight toast. The shindig kicks off at 8 pm.
Urban Village Grill
8505 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
720-536-8565
Located inside the Park Meadows Mall, this new restaurant from chef Charles Mani will be open on New Year's Eve, serving a special tasting menu at $69.99 per person. The meal includes five appetizers and a chef's platter to share loaded with turkey masala, lamb bhuna, scallop and butternut squash coconut curry and more, plus passion fruit mousse for dessert.
Wynkoop Brewing Company
1634 18th Street
303-297-2700
Executive chef Chris Collins has created a special New Year's Eve three-course menu for $55 per person with favorites like Patty’s Chili Beer shrimp cocktail, steak au poivre, gnocchi de fungi and bananas Foster. An optional craft beer pairing is also available for $30 per person. You can also get tickets (starting at $75) to the Dueling Pianos road show in Wynkoop's upstairs space — or combine dinner, a show and a champagne toast for $159 per person.