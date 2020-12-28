Start 2021 Right, With a Special New Year's Day Restaurant Deal

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

It's almost here! January 1: The date when everything stops being a horror show and life returns to the way it was in the halcyon days of January 2020. Or maybe not. But for the sake of all our sanity, we're hopeful things will improve just a bit in the next 365 days.

At least you can start the new year off with delicious food on New Year's Day, at one of the ten places offering great deals on January 1 on the list below. And if you still haven't booked your New Year's Eve dinner from one of the many restaurants on our list, there's still time.



Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue

720-897-8002

Ace is serving its full regular menu on New Year's Day as well as saucy and spicy chicken wings from Wing Alley, its pandemic-inspired second menu. Both menus are available for dine-in as well as takeout; make reservations or pre-order on the restaurant's website.

Bistro Vendôme

1420 Larimer Street

303-825-3232

Your chances of making to the real France — you know, where they keep the Eiffel Tower, Versailles and Notre Dame — are better in 2021 than they were in 2020, but we're not holding our breath. But you can get brunch at Denver's most venerable French restaurant on New Year's Day, as well as through the weekend. It's your last chance to get a croque monsieur before the spot goes on hiatus from Monday, January 4, through Wednesday, January 13. Make reservations for heated patio dining or order takeout or delivery on the bistro's website.

EXPAND Courtesy Denver Milk Market

Denver Milk Market

1800 Wazee Street

303-792-8242

Start 2021 with a full beat and a full glass of booze at drag queen bingo in the Dairy Block Alley from noon to 3 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m., with Milk Market concepts as well as neighboring joints Blanchard Family Wines, Seven Grand, Poka Lola and Bruto serving. The event is free, but the food and booze will cost you; get more info on the Dairy Block website.

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Soak up all that New Year's Eve booze sloshing around in your stomach with a hearty New Year's Day brunch. On the menu: loaded hash — the kitchen offers both vegetarian and carnitas versions — and huevos rancheros casserole. Reserve your spot on the heated patio on Lola's website, or opt for takeout or delivery by pre-ordering on Tock no later than noon Wednesday, December 30.

EXPAND Courtesy Pizzeria Locale

Pizzeria Locale

Four Denver locations

The local pizza chain is serving its full menu on New Year's Day, and you don't even have to get out of bed to have a pie delivered to your door. Order on the Pizza Locale website from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and get perhaps the perfect piping-hot hangover food (not the ice-cold version straight out of your fridge) into your belly.

Steuben's

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

Raise a glass at Steuben's to eating at more restaurants in 2021 (maybe). The Uptown diner is offering a mac and cheese and lobster combo meal on its heated patio (or to go). Make reservations to ensure that you get your hair of the dog and crustaceans.

EXPAND The raw bar at Stoic & Genuine. Bryan Grant

Stoic & Genuine

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-640-3474

On Friday, January 1 (as well as though the weekend), the Union Station fish house is serving a lunch menu in its heated tent — think of it as a true seafood shack — as well as for takeout and delivery. Make reservations or pre-order on the S&G website.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

This award-winning Mediterranean eatery will be offering heated outdoor seating on Friday, January 1, while the kitchen turns out the full brunch menu — including an aptly named "hangover cure" hash of braised pork belly, potatoes, scrambled eggs and avocados, and focaccia avocado toast with apple, jalapeño crema, cheddar and pickled butternut squash. Reserve your spot or order takeout or delivery on Rioja's website.

Ultreia

1701 Wynkoop Street

303-534-1970

Nurse your hangover with cocktails and brunch bites from Ultreia on New Year's Day. We are heading straight for the churro doughnuts and pan con chocolate. Can't drag your bones out of bed on Friday, January 1? You have all weekend to snag brunch before the restaurant closes for a well-deserved break through Wednesday, January 13 — or you can order takeout or delivery online.

EXPAND Courtesy of Whole Sol

Whole Sol

Multiple Denver and Boulder locations

If 2020 taught us anything, it was to live in the moment, because you might never get to leave the house again. So you can guess what we think of New Year's resolutions: Fuck ’em. But if you aren't of like mind (or you just need some hydration), juice bar and breakfast eatery Whole Sol is offering half off all juice all day Friday, January 1.