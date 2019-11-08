These Denver Eateries Are Dishing Up Veterans Day Deals

Veterans Day falls on Monday, November 11, and Denver restaurants are saluting the U.S. Armed Forces with discounts and freebies. If you're a veteran or current member of the military, check out these deals.

EXPAND Acova's lobster mac ’n' cheese will be a little cheaper for veterans on November 11. Larina Chen

Acova, at 3651 Navajo Street, will offer 50 percent off anything on the menu — even the lobster mac ’n’ cheese — to veterans and current military. Show any kind of proof of service (ID, old photo, piece of a uniform, etc.).

Bacon Social House in Denver (2434 West 44th Avenue) and Littleton (2100 West Littleton Boulevard) will be offering a free entree for active military and veterans with military ID or proof of service.

EXPAND Nothing quite like discount tacos. Courtesy Bartaco

Bartaco, at 1048 Pearl Street in Boulder, will take 20 percent off all food items on the menu for all active service members and veterans.

Hideaway Steakhouse, at 2345 West 112th Avenue in Westminster is offering a complimentary lunch item from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Choose from items on the Monthly Lunch Feature Menu, which includes wagyu beef stew or bucatini baguta. Just show a military ID or proof of service; the offer does not cover beverages, tax or gratuity.

Max’s Wine Dive, at 696 Sherman Street, was founded by a military veteran and honors active, reserve and retired military by taking 15 percent off their total bill any day, not just Veterans Day. Vets and active military need only show their military ID, wear their uniform or just tell their server to receive this discount.

First responders, active military and veterans who show a valid ID at any Noodles & Company location will get 15 percent off their in-restaurant orders. This is an ongoing deal and isn't restricted to Veterans Day.

EXPAND This appetizer is free for veterans at Pepper in Boulder. Courtesy Pepper the Noshery

Pepper the Noshery, at 1043 Pearl Street in Boulder, will give vets and current military a complimentary appetizer during lunch or dinner. Just show your server any kind of proof of past or current military service (ID, old photo, piece of a uniform, or something else that proves you have served or are currently serving). Appetizer options include guest favorites like spicy buffalo cauliflower with vegan blue cheese, mushroom spring rolls and wagyu beef carpaccio.

Veterans and active military can visit any of the four locations of the Post Brewing Company can get a free two-piece fried-chicken meal with mashed potatoes and a can of Howdy Western Pilsner. The offer is good from 3 p.m. to close in Longmont (1258 South Hover Road.), and 4 p.m. to close in Lafayette (105 West Emma Street), Rosedale (2200 South Broadway) and Boulder (2027 13th Street).

All Smashburger locations are offering a free double burger with any purchase to veterans and active-duty military presenting military ID.

Veterans and active military showing proof of service can get a free seven-inch non-specialty sandwich at all Snarf’s Sandwiches outposts. The deal is good in-store only.

All Sushi-Rama locations are offering 15 percent off food for veterans presenting a valid ID. The offer is good in-store only except during happy hour.