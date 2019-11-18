Where to Find the Best Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners This Year

There are many good reasons to go out for your Thanksgiving feast: There's the complete lack of cooking or cleaning (either dusting the house from top to bottom in anticipation of your neurotic mom's arrival or scrubbing mounds of dishes after the meal). Even better, dining in public at least provides the illusion that creepy Uncle Bryan won't get totally blotto before the yams are served and the meal won't devolve into a heated argument over what really went down at cousin Wes's bachelor party three years ago. So here are more than twenty Denver restaurants serving Thanksgiving spreads that take the pressure off in more ways than one. Let's all give thanks to restaurants for offering a low-stress holiday.

The Capital Grille, 1450 Larimer Street, is serving up a traditional three-course meal starting at 11 a.m., with plates piled with turkey, stuffing and green bean casserole, although the regular dinner menu will be available for those of you who'd rather have a steak than bird. The prix fixe dinner will run you $43; reservations are available on the eatery's website.

At Charcoal Bistro, 1028 South Gaylord Street, $70 will get you a four-course prix fixe menu with choices like shiitake crostini and salmon with Creole cream sauce in addition to turkey or prime rib, and a vegetarian option is also available. The Wash Park restaurant will be cooking from noon to 7 p.m. Call 303-953-8718 or visit the Bistro's website for reservations.

EXPAND Grab a seat at Citizen Rail. Danielle Lirette

Go traditional (pork chops or turkey breast) or off-the-beaten-path (celeriac with pomegranate-farro relish or leg of lamb with cheesy grits) at Citizen Rail's Thanksgiving meal. The dining room, 1899 16th Street mall, is serving its $75, three-course menu from 12:30 to 8 p.m., with five percent of its revenue that day going to No Kid Hungry. Snag your seat on OpenTable.

The only four words you need to know about Courier's Turkey Day dinner are: pumpkin chocolate bread pudding. That's the third course of the eatery's prix fixe menu, which is available from noon to 9 p.m. for $38. Call the dining room, 1750 Welton Street, at 303-603-4171 to make your reservation or visit OpenTable to do so online.

EXPAND Go traditional with turkey at Larimer Square's Crú, or opt for something different, like these seared scallops. Courtesy Crú

Crú's Thanksgiving feast will be served from noon to 9 p.m.; the wine bar at 1442 Larimer Street is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $46, with options like diver scallops with butternut squash risotto, maple-glazed quail lollipops and apple-pecan bread pudding. And while the bar doesn't require reservations, don't rely on walking in for your holiday meal; call 303-893-9463 to ensure your table.

Both Del Friscos in town (the Grille at 100 St. Paul Street and Double Eagle Steakhouse at 8100 Orchard Road in Greenwood Village) are welcoming diners for dinner. The (slightly) more casual Cherry Creek location is cooking up herb and citrus butter turkey and honey dijon pork tenderloin starting at $25; the more traditional steakhouse is opting for a classic American spread for $59 per person. Secure your seat on the restaurants' individual websites.

EXPAND Stay cozy at Fire's rooftop fire pit. Courtesy Fire

Fire, the Art Hotel's rooftop restaurant at 1201 Broadway, is opting to open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and call its meal brunch. Dishes skew traditional, with outliers like arctic char, a raw bar and lobster bisque providing variety. The cost is $65 (bottomless mimosas are another $20) and you can book your table on OpenTable or by calling 303-572-8000.

There's nothing that says plenty quite like a buffet, and Former Saint, 650 15th Street, is serving up a doozy from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For $50, get your choice of turkey and prime rib, plus extras like pomegranate-bourbon glazed short ribs, a chilled seafood spread and an entire table of pie. Visit OpenTable or call 303-486-4434 to book your seat.

EXPAND Toast to friends (okay, and family, too) at Hearth & Dram this Thanksgiving. Courtesy Hearth & Dram

Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta Street, wants your Thanksgiving to be free from family squabbles, so the Indigo Hotel restaurant is dubbing its dinner Friendsgiving instead. The $65 dinner is served at 7 p.m., but show up for family-style (sorry, friend-style) apps at 5 p.m. and you'll get a welcome cocktail. Make your booking by calling 303-623-0979.

If you live north of Denver proper, you may want to book a table at Westminster's Hideaway Steakhouse, 2345 West 112th Avenue, which is offering a choice of turkey or prime rib dinner for $59.95. The dining room will be open from noon to 8 p.m., and while reservations aren't required, they're strongly recommended and can be made on Hideaway's website.

Jill's Restaurant, 900 Walnut Street in Boulder, offers a Turkey Day brunch for early(er) risers; seatings are at 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and there are also dinner-oriented seatings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Make your reservation for either meal (both are $86.95) by calling 720-406-7399.

For a Southwestern twist on Thanksgiving, Kachina, 1890 Wazee Street, has your number, with achiote turkey ($25) and pumpkin pie ($7) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. No problem if you'd prefer the joint's fry bread tacos; the regular menu will be available as well.

EXPAND Don't skip dessert at the Kitchen. Rachel Adams

Both Denver and Boulder locations of the Kitchen (1560 Wazee Street and 1039 Pearl Street, respectively) are serving a Turkey Day menu that includes a vegetarian option of roasted delicata squash, mushroom and oyster stuffing, sweet potatoes topped with toasted Italian meringue and more for $65. You can book your table on the Kitchen's website.

Liberati, 2403 Champa Street, is serving an Italian-style feast with pizza, baked pasta and prime rib for $60 per person (includes tax and gratuity) starting at 11 a.m. Reservations must be made by Monday, November 25; make yours on the brewery's website.

EXPAND Rewrite the story of your Thanksgiving dinner at Narrative. Courtesy Narrative

In addition to its regular menu, Cherry Creek's Narrative, 222 Milwaukee Street, is serving a turkey entrée with with mashed cauliflower in lieu of potatoes, cornbread stuffing, haricots verts (a fancy phrase for green bean casserole) and pumpkin crème brulée for $32. You can make reservations on the eatery's website.

The kitchen at the Nickel, 1100 14th Street, is turning out a three-course meal for $69 that includes a vegetarian option, plentiful sides. Optional wine pairings can be had for an additional $35. Reservations are available from 1:30 to 6:45 p.m.; call 720-889-2128 to book a table.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, at 1400 Arapahoe Street, is switching is focus from the sea to terra firma for one day only, with a Thanksgiving menu of turkey roulade, stuffing and mashed potatoes. The dining room will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.; visit Ocieanaire's website for your reservation.

The venerable Panzano, 909 17th Street, is serving a few items from its regular menu alongside a three-course Thanksgiving menu with an Italian twist ($60) that includes prosciutto-stuffed turkey and pumpkin tiramisu. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; make your reservations on its website.

Range is serving a three-course prix fixe menu from 4 to 9 p.m. at its downtown dining room, 918 17th Street; turkey is on the menu, naturally (although there's also a confit leg on the plate in addition to the ubiquitous breast), along with a slew of sides for $50. Call 720-726-4800 or visit its website to book your meal.

EXPAND Urban Farmer always turns out a fine feast. Courtesy Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer, 1659 Wazee Street, will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to serve an extensive, elevated four-course menu, with your choice of six different entrées (including a vegetarian cauliflower steak), all the classic side dishes and dessert for $75. You can make reservations on the restaurant's website.

Have Turkey Day brews with your bros at ViewHouse, which will serve a traditional Thanksgiving Day plate for $20 at its Littleton outpost at 2680 Main Street (visit ViewHouse's events page for a full rundown of its Five Days of Thanksgiving celebrations). Meanwhile, the Centennial location at 7101 South Clinton Street is setting up a Thanksgiving brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that includes extras like pumpkin waffles, a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, pineapple ham and a seafood tower for $38.95. To make sure you get a spot in the buffet line, call 303-790-8440.

New Denver addition Woodie Fisher, 1999 Chestnut Place, is taking reservations for both three-course meals ($35) and a family-style feast that feeds four to six people ($75). Call the restaurant at 720-643-1909 to schedule your meal between 2:30 and 10 p.m.