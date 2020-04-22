What We're Craving for Takeout This Week

There's plenty of craveable grub ready for pick-up and delivery during the coronavirus shutdown, some of it unique and special just for these times. Family-style meals, take-and-cook dishes and even an at-home brunch can be found at these restaurants, bakeries and bars.

Hinman's Bakery

5650 Washington Street

hinmans-bakery.square.site

John Hinman built his reputation on pie long before he opened his bakery, which until recently sold bread, buns and other baked goods primary to restaurants. But with so many restaurants closed right now, the baker is rolling out pies to the public once again, this time in savory form. Order family-sized pot pies with delectable crusts in a variety of filling options, including pork green chile, chicken chipotle mushroom, and stewy veggie pot pie with asparagus, carrots, peas, potatoes and herbs. Hinman's sweet pies are available, too, so make sure you order dessert in the form of an apple, cherry, blueberry or toffee-pecan pie. Hinman's online store also stocks flour for your home baking needs and giardiniera made by Chef or Death podcast host Eric Chiappetta. Order any time for pick-up on Wednesdays and Fridays between 1 and 4 p.m. (Hinman's fan should note that this is a new address, not the Park Hill space that was previously home to the bakery.)

Dill & Dough (at the Middleman)

3401 East Colfax Avenue

dillanddough.com

Chef Bo Porytko has been running Misfit Snackbar out of the tiny kitchen inside the Middleman since last December, and he has continued to offer his eclectic array of tempting cuisine for curbside pick-up since the bar closed on March 17. But the chef just launched a new line of take-home pierogi and other Ukrainian dishes that pay tribute to his roots while exploring uncharted ground. Choose from pelmeni (like miniature pierogi) filled will pork and tarragon or braised goat; or pierogi stuffed with potato and Havarti or veal and root vegetables, to name a few. The large or small dumplings come frozen and ready to cook in your own kitchen with compound butter and sauces to finish. Place your order online (where you'll also find cooking instructions) and choose a time to pick up your pierogi and pelmeni at the Middleman between 5 and 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Charcoal Bistro

1028 South Gaylord Street

303-953-8718

charcoalbistro.com

Charcoal Bistro has long been a neighborhood staple for Washington Park residents, and you can still order from the restaurant's regular menu for pick-up and delivery, but Charcoal now has family-style meals to serve you and your housebound family or roommates. There's a ten-piece fried chicken dinner with collard greens and mashed potatoes, green chile by the quart, and vegan gumbo with white rice and ciabatta. Add on a loaf of housemade brioche bread, a bottle of wine or some cocktails to go and you've got a complete feast. If you're feeding a mixed group, there are also plenty of individual vegan entrees. See the complete menu online — including pantry staples — then call in your order from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Breakfast burritos and coffee — courtesy of Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Just don't forget the Bloody Marys! Courtesy Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

3300 West 32nd Avenue, 720-502-4608

215 East Seventh Avenue, 720-458-0989

tacostequilawhiskey.com

Leisurely brunches on sunny restaurant patios are off limits right now, but how about breakfast burritos, coffee and Bloody Marys on your own porch, patio or deck? Tacos Tequila Whiskey is now doing weekend breakfast from 8 to 11:30 a.m. every Saturday at its Governor's Park location. The menu goes online at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, with meat or veggie breakfast burritos, Coda coffee and house Bloody Marys. Pick up your order and head back home or order delivery to enjoy in your PJs. While breakfast is only being served at the Gov Park taqueria, northwest Denver residents can keep an eye out on TTW's West Highland menu for family-style meals.