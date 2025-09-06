 Pigtrain and Milkbox Reopen at Denver Union Station, Banded Oak Closes | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

Pigtrain Coffee and Milkbox Ice Creamery are back on track after major renovations.
September 6, 2025
Image: pink breakfast place
Pigtrain is sporting a new look at Union Station. Joni Schrantz
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

All aboard! After a brief scheduling derailment, two spots at Denver Union Station are back on track. Pigtrain Coffee Co. and Milkbox Ice Creamery reopened this week after extensive transformations that included redesigned spaces by BOSS Architecture as well as new menus.

Pigtrain, which is named for the trains that carry truck trailers on flatbed rail cars, is now brewing coffee in state-of-the-art machines from Boulder’s Conscious Coffee Roasters; the seasonal lineup for fall includes Tiramisu, Horchata, Campfire Mocha, Pumpkin Spice and Vietnamese Iced Coffee. Culinary Director Kevin McCormick is also cooking up breakfast burritos and sandwiches, as well as pastries. Meanwhile, Milkbox is scooping up fall flavors such as Peach Sweet Cream, Roasted Corn and Hazelnut Brownie; shakes boozy or not are also available.

Mile High Stadium also unveiled new eating options, right before the season opener for the Denver Broncos. Highlights include the Atwater Grill, a venture from Hall of Famer Stteve Atwater.

The Denver Tech Center welcomed Mama Kim's Wellness Center, the first U.S. location of a chain that has thirteen locations in Malaysia and two in Taiwan; it flavors Malaysian fusion dining with a wellness-forward philosophy. Up in Arvada at Freedom Street Social food hall, Jama's Miami Cuban is in soft-opening mode in advance of a big launch party next weekend.

Before that, though, you can say a sad farewell to Banded Oak Brewing Co., which is hosting a last bash Saturday, September 6, before issuing last call this weekend.

green chile stands
Hot times ahead at Nick's Garden Center.
Molly Martin
In other restaurant news:
  • Yes, Molly Martin is back! After a five-month medical leave, she's picked up her fork and is digging into the Denver dining scene.

  • Closed since a fire in June 2024 and then the victim of a car crash that knocked down a wall, Carioca Cafe — Denver's beloved Bar Bar — will soon disappear altogether.

  • Nick's Garden Center is once again serving Denver's tastiest green chile at its seasonal cafe.

All the restaurant openings and closings this week:
click to enlarge green ice cream place
All aboard for ice cream at Milkbox.
Joni Schrantz

Openings

Jama's Miami Cuban, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Mama Kim's Wellness Center, 8745 East Orchard Road, Unit 520, Greenwood Village
Suenos Cantina, 5411 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

Reopenings

Milkbox Ice Creamery, Denver Union Station
Pigtrain Coffee Co., Denver Union Station

Closings

Banded Oak Brewing, 470 Broadway
Inside Scoop, 1535 Platte Street
Milk & Cake, 6345 East Hampden Avenue

*Or earlier, and not included on a previous list.

What did we miss? Post a comment or email info to [email protected].
Image: Patricia Calhoun
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
[email protected]
LinkedIn
A message from Patricia Calhoun: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Denver’s evolving dining scene and the latest culinary innovations our community offers.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

Calhoun: Wake-Up Call

Raise a Glass to Denver's Best Dive Bar, Whose Remaining Walls Will Soon Come Tumbling Down

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Tennyson Street Diner Announces the End of Its Run

Openings & Closings

Tennyson Street Diner Announces the End of Its Run

By Molly Martin
Image: Fluffy Crust Rules at One-Man Pizza Pop-Up Nano's Pi

Food Trucks

Fluffy Crust Rules at One-Man Pizza Pop-Up Nano's Pi

By Chris Byard
Image: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium Scores New Eateries for 2025 Season

By Alexander Hernandez Gonzalez
Image: Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

Events

Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

By Cynthia Barnes
Image: Denver’s Tastiest Green Chile Now Being Served at a Garden Center

Recommended

Denver’s Tastiest Green Chile Now Being Served at a Garden Center

By Molly Martin
Image: Fluffy Crust Rules at One-Man Pizza Pop-Up Nano's Pi

Food Trucks

Fluffy Crust Rules at One-Man Pizza Pop-Up Nano's Pi

By Chris Byard
Image: Food &amp; Drink Editor Molly Martin Is Back at the Table

Recommended

Food & Drink Editor Molly Martin Is Back at the Table

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation