Every Opening and Closing This Week: All Aboard for Reopened Eateries at Union Station

Pigtrain, which is named for the trains that carry truck trailers on flatbed rail cars, is now brewing coffee in state-of-the-art machines from Boulder’s Conscious Coffee Roasters; the seasonal lineup for fall includes Tiramisu, Horchata, Campfire Mocha, Pumpkin Spice and Vietnamese Iced Coffee. Culinary Director Kevin McCormick is also cooking up breakfast burritos and sandwiches, as well as pastries. Meanwhile, Milkbox is scooping up fall flavors such as Peach Sweet Cream, Roasted Corn and Hazelnut Brownie; shakes boozy or not are also available.
Mile High Stadium also unveiled new eating options, right before the season opener for the Denver Broncos. Highlights include the Atwater Grill, a venture from Hall of Famer Stteve Atwater.
The Denver Tech Center welcomed Mama Kim's Wellness Center, the first U.S. location of a chain that has thirteen locations in Malaysia and two in Taiwan; it flavors Malaysian fusion dining with a wellness-forward philosophy. Up in Arvada at Freedom Street Social food hall, Jama's Miami Cuban is in soft-opening mode in advance of a big launch party next weekend.
Before that, though, you can say a sad farewell to Banded Oak Brewing Co., which is hosting a last bash Saturday, September 6, before issuing last call this weekend.
- Yes, Molly Martin is back! After a five-month medical leave, she's picked up her fork and is digging into the Denver dining scene.
- Closed since a fire in June 2024 and then the victim of a car crash that knocked down a wall, Carioca Cafe — Denver's beloved Bar Bar — will soon disappear altogether.
- Nick's Garden Center is once again serving Denver's tastiest green chile at its seasonal cafe.
All the restaurant openings and closings this week:
Openings
Jama's Miami Cuban, 15177 Candelas Parkway, Arvada
Mama Kim's Wellness Center, 8745 East Orchard Road, Unit 520, Greenwood Village
Suenos Cantina, 5411 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
Reopenings
Milkbox Ice Creamery, Denver Union Station
Pigtrain Coffee Co., Denver Union Station
Closings
Banded Oak Brewing, 470 Broadway
Inside Scoop, 1535 Platte Street
Milk & Cake, 6345 East Hampden Avenue
