Openings and Closings

Every Opening This Week: Two Breweries, One Dumpling Spot and, Yes, Casa Bonita

June 24, 2023 6:36AM

Some of the most popular dishes at Chopstickers.
Some of the most popular dishes at Chopstickers. Sandra Vo
The most anticipated restaurant opening probably ever in Colorado finally occurred this week. Sort of. Casa Bonita welcomed its first group of paying guests on Friday, June 23. Currently, only a set number of timed-entry tickets are available for certain dates; the link to secure a spot was sent to a select group of Casa Bonita's email list subscribers.

So it's not a free-for-all just yet for those who can't wait to experience the cliff divers, Black Bart's Cave and endless sopaipillas once again, but at least we now know what it's going to cost to visit ($39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids ages three to twelve). For more info, check our complete guide to Casa Bonita's reopening.

While that opening garnered a lot of headlines, six other spots also joined the scene. Dumpling joints have been debuting all over the metro area, and the latest just opened on the 16th Street Mall. Chopstickers, a casual spot in Fort Collins that had a viral moment on TikTok, is now serving its soup dumplings, noodles and more in a new Denver location that's ideal for anyone craving a new lunch option.

Also adding a second location is Kona Hawaiian BBQ, now open in Arvada. It specializes in plate lunches and other island fare like Spam musubi.
The Cherry Cricket now has three locations.
The Cherry Cricket, a Denver institution, now has a third spot serving its iconic, build-your-own burgers. The Littleton space, formerly the longtime home of the Crestwood, includes an expansive outdoor patio dubbed the Burger Garden.

In Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard (who also owns AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q and Campfire in Lakewood and Evergreen) has transformed his former Montreal bistro Au Feu into Clairette, a cocktail bar with a menu of Mediterranean small bites.

Two breweries opened this week: Boulder's Sanitas Brewing is now pouring at its new location in Englewood, while Crazy Mountain has made a comeback on Ogden Street.

There were no closings reported.

In other openings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened this week:
Casa Bonita started welcoming guests via timed tickets on June 23.
Casa Bonita
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Casa Bonita, 6715 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Cherry Cricket, 819 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Chopstickers, 1617 California Street
Crazy Mountain Brewery, 1505 Ogden Street
Kona Hawaiian BBQ, 5324 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Sanitas Brewing, 200 West Belleview Avenue, Englewood

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
