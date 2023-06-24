Every Opening This Week: Two Breweries, One Dumpling Spot and, Yes, Casa Bonita

So it's not a free-for-all just yet for those who can't wait to experience the cliff divers, Black Bart's Cave and endless sopaipillas once again, but at least we now know what it's going to cost to visit ($39.99 for adults and $24.99 for kids ages three to twelve). For more info, check our complete guide to Casa Bonita's reopening.
While that opening garnered a lot of headlines, six other spots also joined the scene. Dumpling joints have been debuting all over the metro area, and the latest just opened on the 16th Street Mall. Chopstickers, a casual spot in Fort Collins that had a viral moment on TikTok, is now serving its soup dumplings, noodles and more in a new Denver location that's ideal for anyone craving a new lunch option.
Also adding a second location is Kona Hawaiian BBQ, now open in Arvada. It specializes in plate lunches and other island fare like Spam musubi.
serving its iconic, build-your-own burgers. The Littleton space, formerly the longtime home of the Crestwood, includes an expansive outdoor patio dubbed the Burger Garden.
In Wash Park, restaurateur Jared Leonard (who also owns AJ's Pit Bar-B-Q and Campfire in Lakewood and Evergreen) has transformed his former Montreal bistro Au Feu into Clairette, a cocktail bar with a menu of Mediterranean small bites.
Two breweries opened this week: Boulder's Sanitas Brewing is now pouring at its new location in Englewood, while Crazy Mountain has made a comeback on Ogden Street.
There were no closings reported.
In other openings news:
- Phoenix Suns player Kevin Johnson is bringing his soul-food restaurant, Fixins, to Five Points.
- Meow Wolf is planning to open a cocktail bar this fall.
- Dos Luces Brewery will shut down sometime this summer following its five-year anniversary party on July 29.
Casa Bonita, 6715 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Clairette, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Cherry Cricket, 819 West Littleton Boulevard, Littleton
Chopstickers, 1617 California Street
Crazy Mountain Brewery, 1505 Ogden Street
Kona Hawaiian BBQ, 5324 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Sanitas Brewing, 200 West Belleview Avenue, Englewood
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].