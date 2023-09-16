 Every New Restaurant in Denver This Week, Including The Mighty Burger Platte Street | Westword
Burgers, Pizza and Nepalese Fare: Every Opening and Closing This Week

A trio of new places joined the dining scene, while Bellota at the Source and Bittersweet in Wash Park said goodbye.
September 16, 2023
The Mighty Burger is now open at Denver Beer Company's Platte Street location.
The Mighty Burger is now open at Denver Beer Company's Platte Street location. Molly Martin
While all the buzz in the local dining scene this week centered on the newly launched inaugural edition of the Michelin Guide Colorado, there was other action, too.

Three new dining options made their debut. One of our picks for the ten best burgers in the metro area finally has a location within city limits. The Mighty Burger, a concept from the founders of Lucky Pie, has operated out of a vintage airsteam trailer inside Denver Beer Company's Arvada location since 2017. Now it's taken over the DBC Eats food truck at the brewery's Platte Street location.

The owners of Pesto Italian Cuisine, which was part of a major reboot for Zeppelin Station last September, has added another stall in the food hall: Pizza Linda. It specializes in Neapolitan pies as well as panzerotti, "a small, portable pocket that you can take on the go," its website advises.

The former Bent Fork in Aurora is now home to Colorado's first outpost of Bajeku Sekuwa Nepalese and Himalayan Grill, an international chain that started as a small stall in Nepal over four decades ago.

But while three spots opened, three others closed. "It was not a decision that was made lightly, but we are making our exit so that we can look toward our next chapter," says Bryan Dayton, founder of the restaurant group behind Bellota, which shuttered its location at the Source after two years in business. Bellota's Boulder location will remain open.
click to enlarge the outside of a stone building
Bittersweet served its last dinner on September 15.
Molly Martin
A divorce is the reason for the closure of Bittersweet in Wash Park, which had been open for twelve years. Following its last service on Friday, September 15, co-owner Olav Peterson is throwing a September 16 party in order to sell off any remaining food, booze, decor and more, in order to raise funds for staff. Those interested in attending the party should contact the restaurant directly at 303-942-0320.

And finally, Terra, which opened across from the Colorado Convention Center in May 2022, announced its closure in an Instagram post on September 15.

In other openings-and-closings news:
click to enlarge the outside of a multi-level black and red building
Pizza Linda is the latest addition to Zeppelin Statio.
Danielle Lirette
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:

Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

The Mighty Burger at Denver Beer Company,1695 Platte Street
Pizza Linda at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Bajeku Sekuwa Nepalese and Himalayan Grill, 12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Bellota, 3550 Brighton Boulevard
Bittersweet, 500 East Alameda Avenue
Terra, 891 14th Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
