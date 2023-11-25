Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened and Closed This Week

Ana's Norwegian Bakeri, which started as a pandemic pop-up before opening a brick-and-mortar in Centennial, now has a second outpost on the 16th Street Mall.
Over at the TAXI community in RiNo, the former Comal space is now Verbena, a Venezualan concept from Pablo Francisco Castro Lopez that's open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Local chain Rush Bowls continues to grow, adding two outposts this week, in RiNo and Arvada.
There's also a new bar on South Broadway. Pretty Neat opened on Black Friday and specializes in classic craft cocktails in a space that includes two separate bar areas.
decided to shutter Tom's Starlight just over a year after debuting the revamped space, which is now for lease. "It's too good of a spot," he told Westword. "Someone will come in and do good by it."
Also gone is the Burrito Company, a takeout-only spot on Santa Fe that was popular for decades for its breakfast burritos.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Savory Vietnam will shutter on December 15, but its owner is planning to open something new in 2024.
- Annette owner Caroline Glover is opening an oyster and cocktail bar in Stanley Marketplace next month.
- TRVE Brewing and Full Metal Burgers will move into the Mica RiNo building next year.
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
