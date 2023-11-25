 New Denver Restaurants, Including Verbena at Taxi | Westword
Every Restaurant and Bar That Opened and Closed This Week

Five spots debuted, including two bakeries, but we also said goodbye to Tom's Starlight and the Burrito Company on Santa Fe.
November 25, 2023
Muffins, tea cakes and more from the Bakehouse.
Muffins, tea cakes and more from the Bakehouse. Chris Marhevka
Denver's bakery boom continues, with a pair of new places where you can pick up treats. Sắp Sửa co-owner Anna Nguyen has returned to her roots with the debut of the Bakehouse, which is dishing out muffins, cookies, tea cakes and more from the restaurant's space on weekend mornings.

Ana's Norwegian Bakeri, which started as a pandemic pop-up before opening a brick-and-mortar in Centennial, now has a second outpost on the 16th Street Mall.

Over at the TAXI community in RiNo, the former Comal space is now Verbena, a Venezualan concept from Pablo Francisco Castro Lopez that's open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Local chain Rush Bowls continues to grow, adding two outposts this week, in RiNo and Arvada.

There's also a new bar on South Broadway. Pretty Neat opened on Black Friday and specializes in classic craft cocktails in a space that includes two separate bar areas.
click to enlarge pink diner sign against sky
Tom's Starlight paid homage to the building's past.
Molly Martin
The Googie-style building on East Colfax Avenue that was the longtime home of Tom's Diner is dark again after owner Tom Messina decided to shutter Tom's Starlight just over a year after debuting the revamped space, which is now for lease. "It's too good of a spot," he told Westword. "Someone will come in and do good by it."

Also gone is the Burrito Company, a takeout-only spot on Santa Fe that was popular for decades for its breakfast burritos.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:
click to enlarge a cocktail in a glass with a lemon zest garnish
An Old Fashioned from new cocktail bar Pretty Neat.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Ana's Norwegian, 918 16th Street Mall
The Bakehouse at Sap Sua, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Pretty Neat, 114 South Broadway
Rush Bowls, 3354 Larimer Street and 8031 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Verbena Restaurant + Bar, 3455 Ringsby Court

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

The Burrito Company, 1290 South Santa Fe Drive
Tom's Starlight, 601 East Colfax Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

