Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, June 16, but there’s no need to flip through men’s magazines for gift inspiration: Every dad loves a good meal, and local restaurants have you covered.
This roundup includes thirty specials ranging from a bottomless barbecue brunch and multi-course dinner menus to spots offering free beers and deals on other libations like Old Fashioneds. Many venues also offer family-friendly entertainment like arcade games, darts, mini golf and even an inflatable amusement park.
Here are the best Father’s Day specials in Denver this year:
Alice and Kate Bakery
572 Castle Pines Parkway, Castle Pines
303-873-4443
This new boutique bakery will debut a curated box of Colorado liquor-infused chocolates for Father’s Day, featuring options like its dark chocolate truffle made with Spirit Hound Distillers’ coffee liqueur, along with its milk chocolate truffle filled with 10th Mountain peach-vanilla cordial. Four-piece boxes are priced at $18, while eight- and fifteen-piece boxes are priced at $26 and $48, respectively. Purchase them in-store at Alice and Kate Bakery.
Atomic Cowboy
Multiple locations
Take your laid-back dad to this dual-concept restaurant housing Denver Biscuit Company and Fat Sully's, which is known for its award-winning burger and New York-style slices. Pops will receive a free draft beer on Father’s Day at all seven locations.
Bison Bistro
1380 South Public Road, Lafayette
720-791-2600
For a different Father’s Day celebration, visit indoor amusement park Bounce Empire. Jump on massive inflatables and experience additional amenities before dining at Bison Bistro, which serves a surprisingly good menu. Favorites include garlic maple miso chicken skewers, Kobe beef cheeseburger sliders and prickly pear cactus cheesecake for dessert. Drinks are available from its 21+ Rubbish Bar, as are free-to-use massage chairs and other entertainment.
Boychik
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
303-997-8402
This Mediterranean-inspired eatery inside Stanley Marketplace will offer dads a complimentary beer on Father’s Day. Several options on its tap list pair deliciously with Boychik’s chicken shawarma plate, crispy falafels and lamb gyro hummus, among other entrees. Book seating inside or on its patio via Resy.
CD’s Wings
6710 South Cornerstar Way, Aurora
303-993-8662
Mention “CD’s dads” when ordering at the Aurora location to receive five complimentary wings with your choice of one of eighteen housemade sauces from one of the best wing joints in the metro area. Chicken tender-stacked fries, fried mushrooms and chocolate chip cookies make it a meal.
Elway's
1881 Curtis Street
303-312-3107
Treat dad to dinner at the newly reimagined Elway's downtown location. This contemporary steakhouse resides within the Ritz-Carlton and offers prime cuts, fresh seafood and popular favorites like lamb chop fondue and a cold tower of crab, oysters and shrimp cocktail paired with signature cocktails. Book reservations on the Elway's website.
Flight Club
1959 16th Street Mall
303-228-6890
Flight Club will host bottomless brunch on Father’s Day, and all packages include ninety minutes of fast-paced dart games. Opt for free-flowing mimosas for $51 or unlimited flatbreads for $41, with varieties such as smoked salmon, four-cheese, breakfast and garden vegetable; or enjoy both for $61 per person. The venue will also offer an à la carte brunch menu featuring a fresh-cut fruit plate, breakfast sliders, avocado toast and its signature churros. Book a reservation on its website.
FlyteCo Tower
3120 Uinta Street
720-708-8833 4499
FlyteCo Brewing
West 38th Avenue
720-772-7319
Buy dad a beer at FlyteCo Tower to receive four free games of mini golf outside the former air traffic control tower. This massive brewery also offers other entertainment like indoor golf simulators, axe throwing, bowling and more — including a pub grub menu of smashburgers, shareable pizzas and other entrees.
Meanwhile, FlyteCo Brewing on 38th Street recently installed more than ten retro-style arcade games. On Father’s Day, it will offer $15 of game play and a complimentary beer for just $10. A selection of snacks and sandwiches is also available at this aviation-themed outpost.
FIRE Restaurant and Lounge
1201 Broadway
720-709-4431
Alongside its standard menu, FIRE Restaurant and Lounge will offer a classic barbecue platter from June 14 to 16. Savor eight ounces of smoked brisket, coleslaw, a baked potato, pickles and house-baked white bread, plus your choice of two sauces and either a craft beer or whiskey, all for $28. Reservations to the ART hotel restaurant are available on OpenTable.
The Fort
19192 CO-8, Morrison
303-697-4771
This Colorado classic, which turned sixty last year, will serve a three-course prix fixe dinner featuring freshly baked rolls, a salad with your choice of housemade dressing and four smoked buffalo ribs slathered in Jack Daniel's sauce and paired with buttery mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. For dessert, dig into Holly’s Adobe Sundae, made with Mexican chocolate or vanilla bean ice cream. The feast is priced at $52 per person, and reservations are available on OpenTable.
Glo Noodle House
4450 West 38th Avenue
303-993-4180
Though closed on Sunday, Glo Noodle House will offer Father’s Day specials on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, including tempura sea scallops and grilled Wagyu steak served with onion purée, onion rings and crying tiger chimichurri. Pair these with flavorful noodle dishes and new craft cocktails like its Still Walking, made with yuzu shiso, kome shochu and Japanese botanical-infused house tonic. Reservations are available via Tock.
The Inverness Denver
200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood
303-799-5800
The Garden Terrace at this Hilton golf and spa resort will host a bourbon, barbecue and bacon brunch featuring breakfast classics, assorted seafood, grilled barbecue meats and whiskey specials. Enjoy the feast for $75 per person and book seating between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. via OpenTable.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar
1539 17th Street
303-292-5767
928 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-1811
The LoDo outpost of Jax will host a celebratory crab boil on Father’s Day from 4 to 9 p.m. Dine on fresh and sustainably sourced snow crab, shrimp, andouille sausage, corn and potatoes, all for $50 per person. Dads can also enjoy $1 off draft beers by booking reservations on its website.
Meanwhile, the restaurant’s original Boulder location will offer an in-house surf-and-turf special, plus take-home meals like its $40 crab boil box and $56 oyster shuck kit featuring two dozen CrackerJax oysters, an oyster bag, shuck knife and towel. Place an order for pickup on its website.
Jill's Restaurant and Bistro
900 Walnut Street, Boulder
720-406-7399
The St Julien Hotel’s signature restaurant will serve a $100 steak special from 5 to 10 p.m. on Father’s Day. Share a thirty-ounce bone-in Kobe ribeye served with risotto Milanese, grilled asparagus and achiote butter, and consider pairing the meal with its recommended wine: Artemis, a Stag’s Leap cabernet sauvignon priced at $25 per glass. Reservations to Jill's Restaurant and Bistro are available via OpenTable.
Kona Grill
3000 East First Avenue, Suite 184
720-974-1300
Visit this upscale New American chain for Sunday brunch or enjoy its all-day menu, which will feature a surf-and-turf special for Father’s Day. The entree includes prime rib, two grilled prawns, togarashi jus, horseradish cream and miso whipped potatoes. Kona Grill also offers an extensive beverage program, plus a great late-night happy hour after 9 p.m. Make a reservation on its website.
Le Bilboquet
299 Saint Paul Street
303-835-9999
Elevated French eatery Le Bilboquet will offer a $16 Comté cheese gougères basket on Father’s Day, along with a special $150 entree comprising a 32-ounce prime tomahawk steak served with cherry heirloom tomato salad, sautéed parmesan fingerling potatoes and chimichurri béarnaise sauce. End the meal with nougat glace au miel, a $14 dessert made with roasted cream meringue, dried fruits and nuts. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Le French
4901 South Newport Street
720-710-8963
846 Albion Street
303-558-0875
Father’s Day specials at Le French include a smoked Old Fashioned and steak and eggs entree made with two eggs, ribeye steak and your choice of béarnaise aioli or green and black peppercorn sauce. Favorites from its standard Parisian-inspired menu will also be available, and reservations can be made via OpenTable.
Leven Deli Co.
123 West 12th Avenue
303-325-5691
Leven Deli Co. makes a picnic in the park easy with its Father’s Day Reuben kit, featuring your choice of one and a half pounds of its twelve-day cured pastrami, smoked turkey or vegan chickpeas. The box also includes a freshly baked rye loaf, Russian dressing, mustard, pickled cabbage and sliced Jarlsberg cheese, plus a sixteen-ounce portion of French curry potato salad, mint coleslaw and housemade pickles. Pre-order your $160 kit on its website or visit the restaurant for a ready-made Reuben sandwich and draft beer combo priced at $25.
The Post Chicken and Beer
Multiple locations
This Father’s Day, all seven outposts will serve a special smoked rib platter featuring slow-smoked meats, campfire beans, creamy mac and cheese, crunchy coleslaw and Grandma’s cornbread. The Post Chicken and Beer will also offer its standard comfort food menu, along with pints of house brews like its award-winning El Corn amber lager and Howdy Beer Western pilsner. Make reservations on its website.
Prost Brewing Company
Multiple locations
All Prost Brewing Company biergartens will offer dads a complimentary custom-wrapped can of its award-winning pilsner on Father’s Day. Sip on it and other German-style beers while noshing on giant pretzels, currywurst over fries and its Jägerschnitzel served with mushroom gravy. Food is available at its Denver and Highlands Ranch locations, as well as its new Northglenn brewery.
Punch Bowl Social
65 Broadway
303-765-2695
Sing karaoke, play arcade and table games, and go bowling with pops at Punch Bowl Social, which also serves a lengthy pub grub menu. Favorites include its loaded nachos, bison chili cheese fries and piled-high Knockoff burger made with two all-beef patties, American cheese and signature comeback sauce. Pair these plates with its Old Fashioned, discounted to just $5 on Father’s Day, and book seating on OpenTable.
Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen
8775 East Orchard Road, Greenwood Village
720-710-9508
Dads receive a free sixteen-ounce craft beer on Father’s Day. Order its chai milk stout or Thai Tripel brewed with lime leaves, lemongrass, coriander and ginger, as both pair deliciously with its teriyaki Brussels, Korean fried chicken sandwich, Filipino pork sisig and other Asian-inspired entrees. Reservations are available through OpenTable.
STK Steakhouse
1550 Market Street
720-597-8010
This sleek chophouse will offer two exclusive dishes on Father’s Day, including its roasted prime rib surf and turf served with charred baby carrots, along with its Wagyu sampler featuring Masami Ranch bone marrow, its Japanese A5 French dip, Stone Axe top sirloin and Margaret River Wagyu. In honor of national steakhouse month, STK will also have specials like grilled octopus salad, Dungeness crab salad and sesame-seared ahi tuna. Reservations can be made on its website.
Tamayo
1400 Larimer Street
720-946-1433
Visit Tamayo on Father’s Day for its Mexico-inspired bottomless brunch, priced at $50 per person, or experience its new summer dinner menu with options like $18 smoked crab guacamole and $16 chile relleno made with shrimp, scallop and calamari. Seasonal entrees include braised adobo mushroom tacos and mojo de ajo shrimp tacos, both priced at $16, as well as $31 grilled striped bass served with creamy cotija rice, bacon relish and pickled salsa. Book seating inside or on its rooftop patio via OpenTable.
Toro
150 Clayton Lane
303-253-3000
South American eatery Toro offers an extensive selection of agave spirits and purchasable tequila locker space where dads can store their personal stash and receive discounts on in-house bottles. Kick off the holiday with Bloody Marias and bottomless brunch, priced at $50 per person or $75 with free-flowing breakfast cocktails included. Alternately, visit for dinner to enjoy Colorado bison anticucho, amarillo ceviche, prime skirt steak served with Argentinean chimichurri and yuzu coconut cake for dessert. Toro also has a cigar humidor with several selections available for sale, should you need a last-minute Father’s Day gift. Book reservations on OpenTable.
Traveling Mercies
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Recently named one of the best bars in the country, Traveling Mercies will partner with Lottie's Meats and Provisions to offer an elevated take on pigs-in-a-blanket on Father’s Day. The dish will appear alongside its standard menu, which features East and West Coast oysters, mussels escabeche toast and cocktails like its signature martini — which is available as a highball cooler through the summer.
Urban Farmer
1659 Wazee Street
303-262-6070
This modern chophouse at the Oxford Hotel will offer 21-day dry-aged steak specials on Father’s Day, including a 36-ounce tomahawk ribeye for $125, a 32-ounce beef porterhouse for $148 and a 24-ounce T-bone steak for $118. Pair these entrees with sides like baked mac and cheese and roasted local mushrooms, as well as craft cocktails by booking reservations on its website.
Vero
2669 Larimer Street
303-296-8376
Stop by this Denver Central Market vendor for a delicious Father’s Day meal to go. Its special osso buco features cross-cut veal shanks braised with vegetables, white wine and broth served with creamy mashed potatoes. Pre-order it and other Vero specialties like wood-fired pizza and handmade pasta by calling 303-296-8376 no later than June 13. Pickup is available on June 15 and 16.
Windfall Brewing Co.
14694 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
720-531-5822
Take dad to this laid-back local brew pub offering more than twenty arcade games and menu options like its Rocky Mountain bison burger, buffalo chicken mac and cheese and Windfall fish fry featuring beer-battered cod, crispy fries, coleslaw, housemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar. Pair these entrees with its flagship Puppies table ale or Garden Grove West Coast-style IPA.
Yardbird Table and Bar
2743 Blake Street
303-381-4522
Yardbird will serve three specials on Father’s Day, including its jumbo baked potato; roasted collard-stuffed chicken made with beer can chicken jus; and a mixed grill platter comprising spicy fennel andouille, pit-smoked burnt ends, lacquered chicken haunch and St. Louis ribs. In addition, the Southern-inspired eatery will offer its new Sunday supper, a three-course spread priced at $35 per person. Enjoy family-style dishes like crispy Brussels sprouts, mac and cheese and fried chicken served with honey hot sauce by booking reservations on OpenTable.