 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Time is running out to fill up on Glazed & Confuzed doughnuts.EXPAND
Time is running out to fill up on Glazed & Confuzed doughnuts.
Linnea Covington

Glazed & Confuzed Will End Its Doughnut Roll by Year End

Mark Antonation | December 2, 2019 | 1:45pm
AA

Glazed & Confuzed has been Denver's tastiest doughnut connection in one form or another for the past eight years. But founder Josh Schwab is ending his reign as the city's duke of doughnuts. Schwab's creations have  been sold at 2501 Dallas Street inside the Stanley Marketplace since 2017 and at 4660 South Yosemite Street in Greenwood Village since earlier this year, but the south suburban outpost is now closed and the Stanley shop will shutter at the end of this month.

Schwab posted this note on the Glazed & Confuzed Facebook page:

AFTER 8 YEARS WE HAVE DECIDED TO SHUT DOWN THE FRYERS!!! Sad to say that the time has come and we are closing down the donut shop. We have worked our buns off to get these donuts to you every morning but sometimes you gotta know when to throw in the towel. Waking up everyday at the wee hours in the morning gets to you after a while and we just can’t do it anymore. THANK YOU TO ALL OF OUR FANS WHO HAVE MADE THESE PAST 8 YEARS SOMETHING SPECIAL!!! Are we gone for good???? Maybe it’s possible to see us in a pop-up somewhere in the future but for now it’s time to ride off into the sunset. DTC will close after today and @ohheystanley will close DEC 31st! So you still have about a month to enjoy our famous donuts. THANK YOU TO @ohheystanley for giving us the platform to get our donuts out to the state of #Colorado we owe you everything!! If you have any questions you can always DM me. THANKS EVERYONE FOR MAKING THESE PAST 8 YEARS SOME OF THE BEST OF MY LIFE. Josh Schwab D.E.O.

The doughnut maker launched his mobile doughnut business in 2012 before opening his first brick-and-mortar shop at 5301 Leetsdale Drive in 2014. After the lease ended there, Glazed & Confuzed reopened inside the then-new Stanley Marketplace, where fans have snatched up Confuzed Samoas, Sweet & Saltys and other inspired flavor combinations for the past two and a half years. The doughnuts have a also been a staple at food festivals and other special events around the Front Range, and there was briefly a Glazed & Confuzed station at Broadway Market.

For the next few weeks, Schwab will keep getting up early to make the doughnuts, so you can still get your fix until December 31 — and maybe load up your freezer for the coming doughnut-less days of 2020.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >