Global Bubble Tea Brand Gong cha Opens First Colorado Store in Denver





It’s a major pivot, but the duo is excited and buoyed by market potential. “We love challenges, and we can’t wait to expand Gong cha bubble tea,” says Vo. “During our initial market analysis, we noticed this uptrend in the bubble tea market. Many bubble tea places have opened in Colorado this year, which proves that the popularity of bubble tea is undeniable.”



Undeniable, indeed. Gong cha, which opened at 760 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale on November 26, is the latest of several



“I think that the popularity of bubble tea has to do with how connected we are as human beings,” explains Vo. Falling in line with cafe culture, bubble tea shops are new places where students and remote workers can gather for hours at a time. For some community members, the beverages create polarizing feelings of nostalgia and novelty. Meanwhile, all are drawn to bubble tea’s delicious flavors, which are highly customizable to personal preferences.



“Our customers can customize the drink to their liking in terms of ice level, [sweetness] level and a variety of different toppings,” says Vo. “If someone is new to Gong cha, I’d recommend they try our classic pearl milk tea, regular ice level, fifty percent to seventy percent sweetness. Our dirty brown sugar milk tea with milk foam or crème brûlée is also very popular, as well as our lemon ai-yu with white pearl.”

click to enlarge Twelve of Gong cha’s endless flavor combinations. Gong cha

Boba: Synonymous with “tapioca balls,” “bubbles” and “pearls,” boba are round, chewy confections. They’re most commonly black in color and are made of tapioca starch. White pearls, on the other hand, are made from the konjac plant and have a softer, more jelly-like consistency.

Jellies: Made from coconut meat, these vegan jellies are often used alongside or as a substitute for boba. They provide a similar chewy texture and, oftentimes, added flavor. Options at Gong cha include coconut, herbal and ai-yu, which is traditionally paired with citrus and honey.

Basil seeds: When submerged in water, basil seeds form a jelly-like coating, similar to chia pudding. The topping adds another interesting layer of texture.

Pudding: Made with egg yolks, cream and sugar, pudding tastes similar to custard. In terms of consistency, it’s comparable to flan, but softer and a touch chewier.

“The business is very different from what we’ve been doing for the past ten years,” says Nam Vo, co-principal of Gong cha ’s new Colorado territory. He and Phuong "Mindy" Thai are longtime partners in life and entrepreneurship. For the past decade, they’ve owned and operated several Denver-based Trendy Nails Salon & Spas locations. However, in November 2020, they began selling their businesses to raise capital for their newest venture: bubble tea.It’s a major pivot, but the duo is excited and buoyed by market potential. “We love challenges, and we can’t wait to expand Gong cha bubble tea,” says Vo. “During our initial market analysis, we noticed this uptrend in the bubble tea market. Many bubble tea places have opened in Colorado this year, which proves that the popularity of bubble tea is undeniable.”Undeniable, indeed. Gong cha, which opened at 760 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale on November 26, is the latest of several places to sip bubble tea in Denver . Entrepreneurs in the space have likely seen Grubhub’s 2021 “State of the Plate” report , which states that orders of “bubble milk tea” increased 505 percent during the first half of that year. Additionally, Fortune Business Insights reveals that the global bubble tea market is projected to reach $3.39 billion by the end of 2027 “I think that the popularity of bubble tea has to do with how connected we are as human beings,” explains Vo. Falling in line with cafe culture, bubble tea shops are new places where students and remote workers can gather for hours at a time. For some community members, the beverages create polarizing feelings of nostalgia and novelty. Meanwhile, all are drawn to bubble tea’s delicious flavors, which are highly customizable to personal preferences.“Our customers can customize the drink to their liking in terms of ice level, [sweetness] level and a variety of different toppings,” says Vo. “If someone is new to Gong cha, I’d recommend they try our classic pearl milk tea, regular ice level, fifty percent to seventy percent sweetness. Our dirty brown sugar milk tea with milk foam or crème brûlée is also very popular, as well as our lemon ai-yu with white pearl.”If you’re confused by terms like milk foam and white pearl, here’s a quick glossary on toppings at Gong cha:

Vo comments, “One of my favorite drinks is the Wintermelon drink with lemon, ai-yu jelly and basil seed. This is an off-menu drink, but people have gotten word of this drink, and it has been very popular.”



Both Vo and Thai are longtime fans of Gong cha. In fact, Vo confirms that it's their “favorite bubble tea brand,” adding, "We used to only be able to get it whenever we visited the East Coast or the West Coast, but now we’re very happy to have a Gong cha store in Colorado so other people can enjoy this wonderful brand."



The first location will soon be accompanied by more stores. Vo explains, “We’ll have two more locations opened in the spring of 2023 in Lone Tree and Aurora. Those are our corporate-owned stores, but as master franchisee[s] for Colorado, we want to assist and support other sub-franchisees who would be interested in operating their own Gong cha store in other regions of Colorado.” He adds that their goal is “to have as many Gong cha stores in Colorado as possible,” and that they’ve had a lot of interest from people wanting to open their own store.



“Bubble tea originated in Asia — Taiwan, to be more specific — and Gong cha is one of the original brands from Taiwan," Vo explains. "Over the years, [it has] expanded into twenty-plus territories around the world.” To date, Gong cha has over 1,900 locations worldwide, with more than 150 stores in the United States.



To help create buzz around the first Colorado location, Vo and Thai will host a "Twelve Days of Gong cha" promotion starting on December 13. For twelve consecutive days, the store will offer complimentary sample-sized bubble teas, featuring a different signature or seasonal flavor each day. The offer will allow customers to “taste a variety of different drinks” and encourage regulars to “venture out of their typical favorite drink,” says Vo.



“Many master franchisees and sub-franchisees are succeeding with Gong cha, and we hope to follow in their footsteps," he says. "We are very happy and fortunate to have been given the opportunity to expand Gong cha into the Colorado market.”