Comment of the Day

Reader: Pizzeria Locale Had the Closest Thing to Edible Pizza in Denver

July 9, 2023 7:27AM

Mark Antonation
For a decade, Pizzeria Locale has been a local favorite for quick, affordable, customizable pies. But after July 10, the brand will no longer exist. It got its start in 2011, when the owners of Frasca Food and Wine opened a Neapolitan pizzeria right next door; when the concept extended to Denver a decade ago, it had another partner: Chipotle Mexican Grill.

The Boulder original is already gone; it was transformed into Pizzeria Alberico earlier this year under Frasca's Bobby Stuckey. And now, according to a statement from Laurie Schalow, chief corporate affairs officer for Chipotle Mexican Grill, "We have made the decision to close all five Pizzeria Locale restaurants on July 10 and dissolve the business. Impacted employees have been extended employment opportunities at Chipotle restaurants in the Denver area."

Judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook page with Molly Martin's story about the closure, readers will miss Pizzeria Locale. They're not feeling as fond about Chipotle, though. Says Tim: 
Now, that's a damn shame. The only very tasty, very affordable local pizza place, let alone chain. Great for one person. Marquis is good and affordable, but you have to buy a huge pie. Well, I guess it's time for one more!
Adds David: 
RIP. Closest thing to edible pizza in Denver.
Notes Corey:
The 32nd and Lowell location was part of a one-block radius with two pizza places, two Indian restaurants, three ramen restaurants, two sushi restaurants, and three sandwich shops. I know this has nothing to do with this decision, I just wanted to complain.
Responds Dave:
Pizza Alley must be dancing in the street. Good for them.
Comments Robert:
The prosciutto and budino were bomb. But the whole thing was overly ambitious to begin with...
Suggests Tucker:
Close all the Chipotles instead. Chipotle is foul
And Chris concludes: 
No!!! The food is WAY better than Chipotle! Loved that place. Guess I know where I'm getting dinner tonight (before it's too late)!
What did you think of Pizzeria Locale? How do you feel about Chipotle? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
