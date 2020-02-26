 
Doughnuts are rising alongside pizza at Hops & Pie.
Doughnuts are rising alongside pizza at Hops & Pie.
Mark Antonation

Potato Doughnuts Have Arrived on Tennyson Street

Mark Antonation | February 26, 2020 | 5:50am
The doughnuts are cooking on Tennyson Street.

Berkeley Donuts debuts today inside Hops & Pie at 3920 Tennyson Street, with New England-style potato doughnuts and doughnut-based breakfast sandwiches. The breakfast eatery is an extension of the ten-year-old pizzeria and beer bar founded by Drew and Leah Watson; Drew says he's been obsessed with potato doughnuts ever since a 2016 trip to Maine, so he decided to start making the light, fluffy specialty himself.

The pizzeria owner has help, though: He brought back chef Audie Mauk, who worked at Hops & Pie before moving to Washington, D.C., for front-of-house restaurant jobs. "You can call me executive chef [of Berkeley Donuts] and 'worldwide doughnut guy,'" Mauk jokes. "I was happy in D.C., but Drew called, so I definitely wanted to come back for this."

The doughnut breakfast sandwich is a great way to get all the major food groups at once.EXPAND
The doughnut breakfast sandwich is a great way to get all the major food groups at once.
Mark Antonation

The returning chef — who grew up in New England eating potato doughnuts — and his boss have formulated several doughnut styles for nearly every type of doughnut eater. The original is a sourdough recipe that rises high and airy, thanks to an eight-year-old sourdough starter and the addition of potato sourced from Jones Farm in Hooper, Colorado.

The cake doughnuts have a little spring to them and aren't oily or heavy, as cake doughnuts often can be. And vegan and gluten-free versions ensure that guests with specific dietary requirements are taken into account. Watson says he can't guarantee a completely gluten-free environment because wheat flour for the pizza dough and doughnut batter are too difficult to completely contain in the small Hops & Pie kitchen, but the GF doughnuts are baked, not fried in the same oil as the wheat-based products.

Audie Mauk, Drew Watson and Leah Watson are happy to serve Berkeley Donuts to the neighborhood.
Audie Mauk, Drew Watson and Leah Watson are happy to serve Berkeley Donuts to the neighborhood.
Dustin Hall

Mauk explains that there will be a set roster of about a dozen everyday doughnuts, such as a strawberry Homer (a tribute to Homer Simpson), a lemon poppyseed and a brown-butter Rice Krispie (the only cereal you'll see as a topping), as well as classics like chocolate, honey and vanilla glazes, and seasonal flavors that will rotate throughout the year. The shop will also open with one savory item, an un-glazed doughnut sandwich stacked with egg, cheese and maple breakfast sausage.

And, yes, it might be tempting to dunk your doughnut in a pint of beer, but a cup of Novo coffee might be more appropriate.

Stop in at Berkeley Donuts every Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until whenever the doughnuts sell out. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

