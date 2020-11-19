In-N-Out Burger Opens Aurora and Colorado Springs Locations

The official word has come down from the burger powers that be: The first two Colorado locations of In-N-Out Burger, the southern California chain with the cult following, will open in Aurora and Colorado Springs on Friday, November 20. Both branches will be open for drive-through customers beginning at 10 a.m., so if you plan on joining the burger frenzy, you might want to pack a lunch so that you'll have something to eat while you wait in line.

The Colorado Springs outpost, at 1840 Democracy Point, was the first In-N-Out to begin construction in the state after the company announced it would be coming to Colorado three years ago. The Aurora In-N-Out, at 14150 East Alameda Avenue, soon caught up. A Lone Tree location is also in the works, and sites in Thornton, northeast Denver and Fort Collins are among others that have been proposed.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The two fast-food eateries are debuting on the first day that many counties along the Front Range are moving to tighter COVID-related restrictions, so they'll open without dining room access. That will likely lead to long lines of cars in the drive-through lanes, so even if you're not planning to stop by for an Animal Style burger, be aware that there may be traffic snarls on the streets around the restaurants.

Of course, if you want a great burger, there are plenty of places where you can grab a bite without any hassle.

On our list of the best local burger chains in 2019, only Chuburger has closed permanently, and Snarfburger has expanded with two new Denver outposts. And if you're looking for something a little more old-school, we also have a list of ten classic Denver burger joints.