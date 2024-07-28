Reader: Johnson's Corner Had Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls of All Time!

Over the years, Joe Johnson built five locations in Colorado, including the iconic structure by the side of what would become Interstate 25. That Johnson's Corner was constructed in 1952; in 2014 it was purchased by TravelCenters of America, which remodeled the place (and changed the recipe for those cinnamon rolls).
The original Johnson’s Corner Gas — designed by architect Eugene Groves, built in 1937 on Longmont's Main Street, then moved to the Prospect neighborhood — is a landmark in northern Colorado. Now, thanks to a change in ownership and major renovations, the historic building is set to debut as Johnson’s Station, a new eatery, bar and event space.
While waiting for the new spot, in their comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers had plenty to say about both this Johnson's Corner and other locations. And those cinnamon rolls! Says Michelle:
I didn't know there were other Johnson's Corners?Responds Pennie:
Don’t forget the one that was in Sedalia!Adds Sherry:
I remember one on 287 near Broomfield. We used to buy beer there when we ditched school in Boulder.Recalls David:
My grandparents would buy water to fill the cistern on their farm from the south Longmont Johnson's Corner, a large tank on the bed of a farm truck.Adds Jim:
Loved both north and south Johnson's Corners in Longmont back in the day. Johnson's Corner at I-25 and Johnstown exit still exists. l didn't know there were others.Notes Michael:
Some of the best cinnamon rolls of all time.Responds Drew:
Too bad the Johnsons don't own it anymore, because the cinnamon rolls and food are the worst!Explains Peter:
There is disagreement that Kerouac stopped at this particular (South) Johnson's Corner, although that would be a convenient but not factual story to attract visitors. Longmont had two Johnson's Corners, north and south. South (250 South Main Street) was located in a dusty, barren area outside of town at that time. North, at 17th and Main (long gone) had a lawn and trees.Notes Carolyn:
Now, take a look at On the Road: "It was beautiful in Longmont. Under a tremendous old tree was a bed of green lawn-grass belonging to a gas station. I asked the attendant if I could sleep there, and he said sure; so I stretched out a wool shirt, laid my face flat on it, with an elbow out, and with one eye cocked at the snowy Rockies in the hot sun for just a moment. I fell asleep for two delicious hours, the only discomfort being an occasional Colorado ant."
Keroauc would have been coming from the north on his way to Denver, and Johnson's Corner North would have been the gas station he first encountered in Longmont.
You can make your own decision about which Johnson's Corner Kerouac stopped at, but it's pretty clear that it was not Johnson's Corner South, now located in the Prospect neighborhood. Repeating this oft-mentioned claim does not make it true.
Well, it will certainly not be Johnson's Corner anymore. Historic preservation has lost to these "reimaginings" of beautiful places filled with memories.Adds Rob:
Exactly. They're basically going to butcher the building and turn it into a carnival and they wonder why we don't have history in the United States and then they do things like this.Concludes Joe:
Johnson's Station needs to bring back those cinnamon rolls. Those are historic!Did you know there was more than one Johnson's Corner? Have you been to the one off I-25 lately? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].