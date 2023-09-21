 Le French Brings Its Senegalese Spin on Bistro Fare to 9+CO | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Le French Brings Its Senegalese Spin on Bistro Fare to 9+CO

Owner Aminata Dia has infused the menu and space at the second location of her DTC eatery with personal touches that pay homage to her culture and upbringing.
September 21, 2023
Le French originally debuted at Belleview station in the Tech Center in 2019.
Le French originally debuted at Belleview station in the Tech Center in 2019. Molly Martin
Share this:
Brie with baobab preserves; oysters with tamarind mingonette inspired by niambaan, a spicy Senegalese snack; and poutine with yassa, a caramelized onion and lemon sauce traditionally served with chicken. These are some of the items you'll find at the new location of Le French at 846 Albion Street, which opens September 21 and is part traditional French bistro, but also honors Aminata Dia's heritage.

Aminata and her sister, Rougui, who were raised outside of Paris, opened the original Le French at Belleview Station in the Tech Center in 2019. Since then, the menu has evolved to include even more nods to their Senegalese background. "I'm French-Senegalese and I'm very proud of both, and I just want to share that with the community," Aminata says. "Some people might be a little surprised or taken aback, but if I don't do it, who's gonna share that culture?"
click to enlarge photos in gold frames
Photographs taken by Aminata Dia give insight into the story behind the restaurant.
Molly Martin
While Rougui moved back to France in 2020 when borders were being closed because of the pandemic, Aminata has kept the business going with her sister's support from afar, fueled by positivity in the face of challenges such as the pandemic shutdown, inflation and staffing shortages. "Sometimes I know I can come across as cheesy," she says. "But I know the industry is really tough, and the only way we can survive it is if we have each other's backs and if we understand that positivity is important."

Aminata admits that she "wasn't planning on opening a second one anytime soon," but when her commercial real estate agent (who also happens to be a friend and a fan of Le French) encouraged her to look at the space in the 9+CO development at Ninth and Colorado avenues, "just the vibe and the feel here, it just made sense for us."

The new restaurant is twice the size of the original and includes an outdoor patio, a lounge area with blue velvet couches and chairs, a large bar lined with white stools, a wall filled with wine bottles and a spacious main dining room. There's also a series of gold-framed, black-and-white photos throughout shot by Aminata. "Every area shown in these is a story," she says of the images, which depict scenes like a baobab tree in Senegal, a view of the Roue de Paris.
click to enlarge tables with blue velvet chars and a view of a bar lined in white chairs
The new location is twice as big as the original.
Molly Martin
Le French offers lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. The menu at 9+CO is the same as at the DTC, and includes an array of small plates and entrees. "France, today, is really a melting pot," Aminata notes, and the menu reflects that. Along with the dishes with Senegalese-inspired ingredients, there are items like merguez (North African lamb sausage) and a scallop and pork belly dish with French Caribbean aioli. These appear alongside classic bistro fare like French onion soup, escargot, steak frites and boeuf bourguignon.

"We love the vibe here already, people are so welcoming," Aminata says of Le French's new home. "The reason I'm doing this is — I'm passionate about food — but really, it's to connect with people."

Le French at 9+CO is located at 846 Albion Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit lefrenchdenver.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

One of Metro Denver's Best Wing Joints Is Expanding to Aurora and Parker

Openings & Closings

One of Metro Denver's Best Wing Joints Is Expanding to Aurora and Parker

By Molly Martin
Two Denver Spots Make New York Times 2023 Best Restaurants List

News

Two Denver Spots Make New York Times 2023 Best Restaurants List

By Molly Martin
MSU Denver Is Ready to Unveil Its New Charlie Papazian Brewing Education Lab

Beer

MSU Denver Is Ready to Unveil Its New Charlie Papazian Brewing Education Lab

By Ryan Pachmayer
Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Capitol Hill in October

Openings & Closings

Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Capitol Hill in October

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation