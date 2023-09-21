Le French Brings Its Senegalese Spin on Bistro Fare to 9+CO

Brie with baobab preserves; oysters with tamarind mingonette inspired by niambaan, a spicy Senegalese snack; and poutine with yassa, a caramelized onion and lemon sauce traditionally served with chicken. These are some of the items you'll find at the new location of Le French at 846 Albion Street, which opens September 21 and is part traditional French bistro, but also honors Aminata Dia's heritage.
Aminata and her sister, Rougui, who were raised outside of Paris, opened the original Le French at Belleview Station in the Tech Center in 2019. Since then, the menu has evolved to include even more nods to their Senegalese background. "I'm French-Senegalese and I'm very proud of both, and I just want to share that with the community," Aminata says. "Some people might be a little surprised or taken aback, but if I don't do it, who's gonna share that culture?"
Aminata admits that she "wasn't planning on opening a second one anytime soon," but when her commercial real estate agent (who also happens to be a friend and a fan of Le French) encouraged her to look at the space in the 9+CO development at Ninth and Colorado avenues, "just the vibe and the feel here, it just made sense for us."
The new restaurant is twice the size of the original and includes an outdoor patio, a lounge area with blue velvet couches and chairs, a large bar lined with white stools, a wall filled with wine bottles and a spacious main dining room. There's also a series of gold-framed, black-and-white photos throughout shot by Aminata. "Every area shown in these is a story," she says of the images, which depict scenes like a baobab tree in Senegal, a view of the Roue de Paris.
"We love the vibe here already, people are so welcoming," Aminata says of Le French's new home. "The reason I'm doing this is — I'm passionate about food — but really, it's to connect with people."
Le French at 9+CO is located at 846 Albion Street and is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit lefrenchdenver.com.