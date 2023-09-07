 Dine Out During the First Ever Littleton Restaurant Week | Westword
Dine Out During the First-Ever Littleton Restaurant Week, September 8-17

Over twenty eateries including Romano's, Palenque and Pho Real will offer new, exclusive and discounted menu items during the inaugural ten-day event.
September 7, 2023
Romano's is the oldest Italian restaurant in Littleton. Lindsey Bartlett
“This is one way that we can help the industry,” says Korri Lundock, executive director of the Littleton Business Chamber, which will host the first Littleton Restaurant Week from Friday, September 8, to Sunday, September 17. Each of the 21 participating restaurants, bars and coffee shops will offer a special menu and/or discount in honor of the event.

“It's fun to see all the different ideas they've come up with,” comments Lundock. “I think some of these restaurants are looking at it as a way to bring in new business, but [also to] thank people for supporting them through the last couple of years.”

Lundock adds that she doesn’t think most people realize how much restaurants are still struggling after COVID. “They're struggling with the price of food, with keeping employees and finding employees," she says. "People aren't going out as much because costs are so high and all these different things.”

Lundock also recently approved a proposal from Piccino Wood Oven Pizza co-owner Robyn Lubatty to establish a restaurant committee in Littleton and appointed her as chairperson. Piccino will trial three new menu items during Littleton Restaurant Week with the aim of expanding its menu. “My goal is to really try to help our businesses the best way we can,” says Lundock.
click to enlarge a dish covered in marinara
Romano’s, a red-sauce classic, will offer a spaghetti and meatballs special.
Molly Martin
Heather Greenwood is co-chair of the committee and co-founder of GraceFull Community Cafe. The pay-what-you-can eatery serves breakfast and lunch, but for Littleton Restaurant Week, it will highlight its chef’s talents with a three-course dinner on Thursday, September 14. Tickets are $65 per person, and proceeds benefit the GraceFull Foundation, which aims to cultivate a healthier, more connected community, regardless of background.

“We're kind of a family down here. I’ve known all of these business owners for a long time before I took this job,” says Lundock. “I actually went to kindergarten with John Romano the year they opened the restaurant.”

Romano's Pizzeria is Littleton’s oldest Italian restaurant, and the family-owned and operated eatery is now run by the second generation of Romanos: John, Nick and Sue Romano-Calhoun.

“Neil and Ellie Romano started their restaurant in 1967 with a simple menu of pasta and pizza. On their first menu, homemade-style spaghetti with meatballs was $1.75. And while we can’t match that price, we can salute them with this restaurant week special,” says Romano-Calhoun. Garlic bread, soup or salad, and a mini cannoli or spumoni will be served alongside the classic entree, all for $19.67.

Lundock adds that Pho Real will offer free flan with a tab of $20 or more, and if you buy two drinks at Colorado Pinball Pub, you get an hour of gaming. She also mentions that in downtown Littleton, ViewHouse will release its Oktoberfest beer lineup, and Kate’s Wine Bar, one of the area’s coziest tasting rooms, will feature a wine flight paired with fine cheeses and charcuterie.
click to enlarge a man pouring a bottle into cups on a table inside a restaurant
Owner Brian Rossi pouring mezcal at Palenque, one of the eateries participating in Littleton Restaurant Week.
Mark Antonation
Also located downtown, iN-TEA, which offers over 170 blends, plans to serve eight tea flights, each with five varieties to try. Those who stamp the entirety of their tea passport will score a free teapot.

Owner Carole Bright-Alvarez comments, “We value being an active participant in the Littleton business community, and we look forward to folks discovering historic downtown Littleton and all it has to offer.”

Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria is another participant along Main Street. It’s one of the 100 bars we can’t live without and is known for its agave spirits, cocktails and comforting cuisine from the state of Michoacán, Mexico. For the ten-day event, owner Brian Rossi says, “We are going to step away from our traditional menu and try something that I really enjoy eating in colder months of the year: housemade traditional pork green chile smothered on top of a Mexican hamburger.”

Rossi concludes: “The restaurant scene in Littleton is growing. I feel there are enough excellent restaurants around us that we can compete with Denver and give the people of our community a reason to stay in Littleton and not venture too far from home to have amazing meals and a great time.”

Littleton Restaurant Week is presented by the Littleton Business Chamber. Track participating restaurants on the event website.
