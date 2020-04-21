Marczyk Fine Foods Makes Masks Mandatory

Marczyk Fine Foods stepped up fast in response to the coronavirus pandemic, earning our "Best Place to Stock Up on Creature Comforts" award in the Best of Denver: A Survival Guide last month.

And now Marczyk is taking a major step to make people feel a lot more comfortable in its two stores. On April 17, Governor Jared Polis made it mandatory for employees at grocery stores and markets to wear cloth face coverings. On April 22, Marczyk is making masks mandatory for everyone, shoppers and workers alike.

"We're all in this together because we all inhabit one big germy world, and we all have to try to avoid those pernicious little nasties," notes a Marczyk email alert about this new policy. "And despite what some may say, this main King Germ that we're all currently trying to avoid is going to be around for a while, so starting this Wednesday, we will require everyone to wear a mask upon entering our markets."

Co-owner and founder Pete Marczyk recorded a short video outlining the new policy, which he first floated to enthusiastic response from others in the food industry. With the general public, though, it's been met with "some thumbs up, some screw yous," he admits.

But it sounds like another award-winner to us. See the video here: